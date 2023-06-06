  1. Skip to content
Cameroonian women win German Africa Prize

Chrispin Mwakideu
7 minutes ago

The 1st National Women's Convention for Peace in Cameroon has won the German Africa Prize for advocating negotiations to end the Anglophone Crisis. In an exclusive interview, the women spoke with DW about their efforts.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SGVV
The wreckage of burnt out car is pictured, allegedly destroyed by separatists fighter
The crisis in the English-speaking regions of Cameroon has decimated many livelihoodsImage: Marco Longari/AFP/Getty Images

The 1st National Women's Convention for Peace in Cameroon, and umbrella group with 80 member organizations, will receive the German Africa Prize in Berlin this autumn, DW can now exclusively confirm.

"This journey has been marked by sweat and tears, but also by many moments of happiness and communion — this success is the success of us all," Marthe Wandou, from Cameroon's Far North region, told DW.

Wandou wears sunglasses and a tied pink scarf atop her head, a beaded necklace
Wandou said the award was achieved through "moments of happiness ... and tearsImage: Elisabeth Asen/DW

Wandou is one of the three prizewinners representing the 1st National Women's Convention for Peace in Cameroon's 80 member organizations. The German Foundation for Africa organizes the annual award.

The foundation has been committed to strengthening relations between Germany and Africa for 45 years. Since 1993, the foundation has awarded the German Africa Prize to outstanding personalities from the continent who have made exceptional contributions to democracy, peace, human rights, arts and culture, economic development, science, and society.

Armed soldiers stand at attention.
Cameroon has been embroiled in a conflict with Anglophone separatists since 2017Image: Alexis Huguet/AFP/Getty Images

'A great recognition'

The 1st National Women's Convention for Peace is the largest and most far-reaching network of women's organizations focusing on peace in Cameroon.

It was established in January 2021 and consists of 80 groups that represent the 10 regions of Cameroon, as well as up to 25 distinct social categories of women.

"This is a great recognition for the work of women peace builders," said Esther Omam, from Cameroon's Southwest region.

Esther Omam wears sunglasses and a blue scarf tied atop her head, a beaded necklace
Omam: The group is "a concerted effort and concerted voice in this ongoing conflict"Image: Elisabeth Asen/DW

"The members of the platform are happy to accept this act of recognition on behalf of all the women of Cameroon, "those living in conflict zones and those committed to building peace at all levels and in all senses," Omam said.

Women have been significantly affected by the security crises in four of Cameroon's 10 regions. 

Addressing conflict's inequities

The women organized the first National Convention of Women for Peace in Cameroon to address these inequalities in July 2021.

It was the largest gathering of its kind in Cameroon's history. It brought together more than 1,800 women from all 10 regions and 58 departments: young girls, older women, academics, athletes, soldiers, artists and scientists attended.

The women called for an immediate ceasefire, a resumption of dialogue between the government and separatists in the English-speaking regions of Cameroon, a place for women at the negotiating table, the strengthening of disarmament, demobilization and reintegration (DDR) centers, and the creation of psychosocial support centers for war victims in conflict regions.

Woman wears sunglasses, earrings and a chain necklace as she smiles into the cameria
"I feel like: Women, yes, we've been recognized,'" Mboumien told DW. Image: Elisabeth Asen/DW

"Together, we have built an alliance that is stronger, louder and more numerous than those who profit from war," Sally Mboumien, a prizewinner from the North-West region, told DW.

"We are ready to dialogue, ready to mediate, ready to support initiatives," Mboumien said, "and to contribute our efforts to end these crises."

Anglophone crisis put kids' right to education at risk

Reconciliation efforts rewarded

The women have been rewarded for their tireless work advocating peace.

"The jury has decided to award this year's German Africa Prize to the 1st National Women's Convention for Peace for its significant contribution to conflict resolution in four different regions of the country," said Sabine Odhiambo, secretary-general of the German Foundation for Africa.

Cameroonian President Paul Biya
Cameroonian President Paul Biya has tried without success to end the conflict Image: Jemal Countess/UPI/newscom/picture alliance

She said the organization was awarded for its pioneering work in facilitating dialogue for peace and reconciliation and for increasing women's participation in conflict resolution in Cameroon. 

"The work and courage demonstrated by the convention, despite the personal dangers it faced, are a true source of inspiration, not only for women in conflict situations in Cameroon, but throughout Africa and the world," Odhiambo said.

Last year, the German Africa Prize was won by Sikhulile Moyo and Tulio de Oliveira, two scientists in South Africa who discovered the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

African COVID-19 researchers receive German Africa Prize

