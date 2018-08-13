 Cambodia: Hun Sen sweeps all in election result | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 15.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Asia

Cambodia: Hun Sen sweeps all in election result

All 125 seats in Cambodia's parliament were won by the ruling party of Prime Minister Hun Sen, according to official results just published. Rights groups say the vote was a sham after a crackdown on a rival party.

Kambodscha Hun Sen (Getty Images/AFP)

Cambodia's election commission declared Hun Sen's Cambodian People's Party (CPP) outright winner Wednesday in all 25 provinces in the 29 July vote – the sixth since UN-overseen polls in 1993 as the nation emerged from genocide.

From self-exile, Mu Sochua, deputy leader of the banned Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), vowed to press on for Cambodians who "were excluded from exercising their choice."

Read more: Cambodia's 'sham' election

His CNRP was dissolved by Cambodia's Supreme Court last November after amassing 44 percent in a 2013 ballot and making similar gains in local 2017 elections by citing inequality and corruption.

Western governments had pulled funding for the running of last month's vote but major creditor China maintained support.

The ruling CPP had put voter turnout at 83 percent as evidence that an opposition boycott had failed.

Rights groups had said the vote was neither free nor fair amid claims of voter intimidation and some 600,000 spoiled ballots.

Five fingers of Cambodian voters tipped with ink (Reuters/D. Whiteside)

Despite voter checks such as inked fingers, rights groups say the vote was not fair

Hun Sen, now 66 (pictured above), defected in the 1970s from the Khmer Route regime as a commander and went on to install himself as prime minister in 1985 at the age of 32.

A complex mixed of development aid-funded road and mega-mall projects and alliances with police, army and courts have reputedly kept him in power.

Among some in Cambodian society, his image as a savior prevailed.

"I don't care about having a one-party parliament. What I want is calm after the election, tuk-tuk (taxi) driver Nhem Ry told the news agency AFP post-election.

ipj/rc (AFP, Reuters, AP)

DW recommends

Khmer Rouge genocide in the minds of Cambodian youth

A tradition of silence surrounds the horrific atrocities committed in Cambodia under the Khmer Rouge regime during the 1970s. How do the nation's youths view that difficult part of their history? (20.07.2018)  

Cambodians casting votes in a 'sham' election

Cambodia has held a general election in which the ruling party faces almost no challenge. PM Hun Sen lambasted the opposition call to boycott the polls, saying those who heed it are "destroyers of democracy." (28.07.2018)  

Cambodian politics - opposing PM Hun Sen from afar

Cambodian opposition leader-in-exile, Sam Rainsy, is trying to mount a strong challenge to long-ruling Prime Minister Hun Sen in Cambodia's upcoming elections – from and with the help of Europe. Kris Janssens reports. (07.02.2018)  

Movies and books help Cambodia deal with its trauma

An Angelina Jolie-directed movie about the Khmer Rouge, recalling the atrocities and agony suffered under the regime, is going to be launched this weekend at the fabled Angkor Wat temple complex. Ate Hoekstra reports. (17.02.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Cambodian PM’s party claims landslide victory  

Related content

Sam Rainsy

Sam Rainsy: Hun Sen will be 'the ultimate loser' 27.07.2018

Cambodian PM Hun Sen is running virtually unopposed in Cambodia's general election on July 29. DW spoke with former opposition leader Sam Rainsy about the dangers of dictatorship and the state of the opposition.

Kambodscha Wahl Premierminister Hun Sen

Cambodia's longtime PM Hun Sen expected to hold onto power 29.07.2018

Twenty parties were running against Hun Sen's ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) but the main opposition has been silenced. There were calls for a boycott on the grounds the vote is neither free nor fair.

Kambodscha Wahlen

Cambodia further drifts away from democracy 30.07.2018

Strongman Hun Sen has won Cambodia's general election, winning 80 percent of votes. The result is likely to turn Cambodia into a one-party state and can have serious consequences for the country. Ate Hoekstra reports.

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 