Police stand guard at the scene near the intersection of Garvey and Garfield Avenue in Monterey Park
A number of streets were cordoned off in Monterey ParkImage: Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images
CrimeUnited States of America

US: Police search for gunman in Lunar New Year shooting

8 hours ago

Police are still hunting for the gunman who opened fire at a dance venue in Monterey Park, near Los Angeles. The attack came as the local community celebrated Lunar New Year.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MY6k

Ten people were killed and 10 others injured in an attack at Monterey Park, California, late Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Several hours after the shooting, police said the suspect was still at large.

"The suspect fled the scene and remains outstanding," Sheriff's Department Captain Andrew Meyer told reporters. There was also no information about a possible motive for the attack. The Sherrif's Department later said the suspect was an Asian male. 

The shooting took place at a dance venue after 10 p.m. (0600 Saturday GMT) near the site of a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration that had been attended by thousands of people, the Los Angeles Times reported.

"Unfortunately, they did pronounce 10 of the victims deceased at the scene," Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna told reporters. Officials said five of the dead were women and five men.

Screenshot from a video shows emergency responders assisting a person to an ambulance following a shooting at Monterey Park
Thousands of people had been in the area to mark Lunar New Year Image: TNLA/Handout/REUTERS

Monterey Park, a city of about 60,000 people with a large Asian population, lies around 11 kilometers (7 miles) east of downtown Los Angeles.

"Our hearts go out to those who lost loved ones tonight in our neighboring city, Monterey Park, where a mass shooting just occurred," Los Angeles City Controller Kenneth Mejia said in a tweet.

Saturday was the start of the two-day Lunar New Year festival, which is one of the largest in southern California.

The tragedy marked the fifth mass killing in the United States this year, according to The Associated Press/USA Today database on mass killings in the US.

nm/dj (Reuters, AP)

Olaf Scholz shakes hands with Emmanuel Macron

Scholz and Macron celebrate 60 years of Elysee Treaty

Politics8 hours ago
