US: One dead, five wounded in California church shooting

Multiple people were shot, including one fatally, at a church in Laguna Woods in Southern California, authorities said on Sunday.

A suspect has been detained in connection with the shooting, authorities said.

"Deputies are responding to reports of a shooting at a church," the Orange County Sheriff's Department tweeted. "Multiple victims have been shot," the sheriff's office said, before adding the incident occurred just after 2 p.m. local time (2100 GMT).

One person detained

An additional tweet said: "We have detained one person and have recovered a weapon that may be involved."

Federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were responding to the scene. The FBI was also sending agents to the scene to assist the sheriff.

Investigators were looking at many factors, including whether the bloodshed could be a hate crime and whether the gunman was known to the church community, said Carrie Braun, a sheriff's spokesperson.

Governor Gavin Newsom's office said on Twitter that he was closely monitoring the situation. "No one should have to fear going to their place of worship. Our thoughts are with the victims, community, and all those impacted by this tragic event," the governor posted.

Elderly community

Laguna Woods was built as a senior living community and later became a city. Over 80% of residents in the city of 18,000 people about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles are at least 65.

The shooting occurred in an area with a cluster of houses of worship, including Catholic, Lutheran and Methodist churches as well as a Jewish synagogue.

It was the second mass shooting of the weekend in the United States after an 18-year-old man allegedly opened fire, killing 10 people and injuring three others, in a supermarket in Buffalo.

sm, lo/jsi (AFP, AP, Reuters)