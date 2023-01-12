  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Brazil
War in Ukraine
COVID-19
A girl holds a baby and prepares to cook in a shadow of makeshift shelters
Since 2015, more than 300,000 refugees from Burundi have fled to neighboring countries, such as Rwanda and TanzaniaImage: YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images
Human RightsRwanda

Burundian refugees in Rwanda decry 'reduced' food rations

Alex Ngarambe
26 minutes ago

The refugees accuse Rwanda's government and the UNHCR of starving them to force them to return home. The UN has rejected the allegation, saying it is doing its best to provide aid amid difficult economic times.

https://p.dw.com/p/4M1vp

In a refugee camp in Rwanda's Eastern Province, Burundian refugee children enjoy playing innocently, but behind their cheerful faces lie untold stories of suffering.

Food rations have not only been reduced in the Mahama Refugee Camp near the Tanzanian border, but they have also been delayed. It can take up to two to three months, one distressed refugee told DW.

Washed clothes are hung to dry among makeshift shelters
There are over 30,000 Burundian refugees in Rwanda. And nearly 150,000 remain in Tanzania, according to the UNImage: YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images

"A person is supposed to get three kilograms of maize and beans a month, but currently we are not receiving this ration," added the Burundian, who chose to remain anonymous.

Five dollars to last a month?

"Now we are given $5 (€4.65) to last us a month," he explained, adding that sometimes it is reduced to $3 for food. "I last got it the day I arrived in this camp, and it's a long time ago when I got maize and beans."

He has turned to playing and listening to Burundian music for solace in his two-room house. But, he adds that the situation is even worse for families where children have to go hungry and depend on handouts from good Samaritans, which was never previously the case.

Children bearing the brunt

"It's not only an individual case. There are even families I know with over eight children who go hungry without help. I don't know why they have reduced it. Sometimes it takes a week without food for children," the refugee said.

Burundian refugee mothers with their children
Around 150,000 Burundian refugees are still sheltering in TanzaniaImage: Tchandrou Nitaga/AFP/Getty Images

According to Lilly Carlisle, UNHCR spokesperson in Rwanda, the refugee agency has not reduced food rations or the monthly upkeep fee despite the challenges they face in trying to ensure the welfare of refugees.

"Food assistance that is provided to refugees in Rwanda by the World Food Program [WFP] has remained constant," Carlisle stressed, adding that it has not reduced despite the rising cost of living. "Food inflation doesn't mean the real value of the assistance has lessened."

Are refugees being deliberately starved?

Carlisle also dismissed the allegations that the Burundian refugees are deliberately being starved to force their return to Burundi. Instead, she told DW that the decision for any refugee to return remains a personal choice.

"Any claims that assistance to refugees is being reduced as a mechanism to force them to return home is completely incorrect," the UN official said. "Burundian refugees returning from Rwanda remains a voluntary choice based on individual circumstances, and UNHCR we are here to support refugees throughout this process and provide them with information, counseling and assistance."

Efforts by DW to get a comment from Rwanda's deputy government spokesperson, Alain Mukurarinda, about the situation were futile as he has yet to respond to our questions. 

A young Burundian boy tries to cover himself as police officers beat him after dispersing protesters by firing shots during an anti-government demonstration against President Pierre Nkurunziza's bid for a third term in the capital Bujumbura, Burundi, 26 May 2015.
Rights groups accused security agents of brutality during Burundi's political crisisImage: picture-alliance/dpa/D. Kurokawa

Why have Burundians fled to Rwanda?

Since 2015, more than 300,000 refugees from Burundi have fled to neighboring countries, such as Rwanda and Tanzania.

They were displaced following a political crisis under the late President Pierre Nkurunziza. After serving two terms, Nkurunziza refused to step down, triggering months of protests.

Rwandan security agencies responded with heavy-handedness and extra-judicial killings.

Rights groups say the conflict has killed more than 1,700 people since 2015 and displaced hundreds of thousands more.

Following the death of Nkurunziza in June 2020, many Burundian refugees have returned home willingly. However, over 30,000 Burundian refugees are still in Rwanda. And nearly 150,000 remain in Tanzania, according to the UN.

They often complain of stigmatization and being coerced by authorities to return.

Edited by: Keith Walker

Tanzania repatriates Burundian refugees

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Soldiers from Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) pictured in Beni territory, northeastern DRC, on December 8, 2021

Dozens of Burundi rebels killed in eastern Congo

Dozens of Burundi rebels killed in eastern Congo

The armies of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Burundi said they have dislodged the Burundian rebels from the town of Nabombi. Meanwhile, a cease-fire between with a separate rebel group, M23, appears to be holding.
ConflictsNovember 27, 2022
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Three women walk outside on a sunny day, surrounded by security officials

Can Berlin, Paris reset 'strained' EU-Ethiopia ties?

Politics6 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A young woman sits on the ground in a small home, surrounding by basins filled with water and laundry

Where is child marriage still a thing?

Where is child marriage still a thing?

Society13 hours ago01:23 min
More from Africa

Asia

An older man in a white shirt with a mustache stands next to a headstone in a Jewish cemetery, gesturing as he speaks

Preserving a piece of Pakistan's Jewish heritage in Karachi

Preserving a piece of Pakistan's Jewish heritage in Karachi

PoliticsJanuary 11, 202302:41 min
More from Asia

Germany

Bottles and other rubbish on the ground at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate

'Chaos city' Berlin?

'Chaos city' Berlin?

Society49 minutes ago6 images
More from Germany

Europe

Former Czech PM Andrej Babis smiles broadly as he gives a briefing on his acquittal on charges of subsidy fraud, Sokolovna Pruhonice, Czech Republic, January 9, 2023

Czech presidential race wide open after court ruling

Czech presidential race wide open after court ruling

Politics24 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A noose hangs in front of the Iranian flag

Iran protesters fight death penalty as executions await

Iran protesters fight death penalty as executions await

Rule of Law4 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Shop Now Pay Later | affirm App Symbolbild

Calls grow to curb finance industry's 'buy now, pay later'

Calls grow to curb finance industry's 'buy now, pay later'

BusinessJanuary 10, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Moonlight illuminates the skyline of dark Baracoa

Life in Cuba means living with constant blackouts

Life in Cuba means living with constant blackouts

BusinessJanuary 11, 20238 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage