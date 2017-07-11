Burqa ban, face mask laws frustrate Dutch Muslims

Walking quickly across the Bos en Lommerplein, a square in the west of Amsterdam, Emarah* stands out. Raindrops run down her long black burqa, soaking the bottom of the black body-covering garment. It has been three years since Emarah first started wearing a burqa, which also covers her face.

"People often think that I have to wear it as my husband says so, but it is my own choice," she tells DW. "Actually, I did not have a husband when I started wearing it."

"It is really difficult wearing the burqa. People just see you as the enemy. It makes me feel totally alone, pushed in a corner."

It is unfair, Emarah says frustrated. "I am being discriminated against only because I want to practice my religion, for my choice."

Emarah and other women feel increasingly threatened when wearing the burqa

Dutch ban enforced a 'handful of times'

On August 1 it will be one year since the Dutch government approved a controversial law prohibiting clothing that "completely covers the face." It followed similar, albeit stricter, bans in France and Belgium.

The Dutch ban prohibited such clothing from being worn in public transport or in public buildings such as schools, hospitals and governmental buildings. Unlike in France and Belgium, the burqa is still permitted to be worn in the streets.

Public safety was the main reason given by the government for the ban, a process initiated fourteen years ago by Geert Wilders, leader of the right-wing Party for Freedom. The penalty for refusing to remove a face covering is a fine of between €150 and €450 ($177 and $529).

However, according to a spokesperson for the National Police Force in the Netherlands, only a "handful" of people have been fined in the past year.

"Reactions in public have become more aggressive than ever before," says Emarah, despite the fact it is still legal to wear the burqa on the streets. Prior to the ban she would experience violence, she says. "When I was in the supermarket, people would hit me with a shopping cart on my ankles to get me to move away," she recalls.

But she says that the levels of aggression have escalated significantly: "A man even tried to hit me with his car."

Around 5% of the Dutch population is Muslim

People in the Netherlands hold contrasting views

Sisters Anne and Truus Postma are having tea on the Lambertus de Zijlplein in the west of Amsterdam, looking out over merchants selling fresh vegetables at the Monday market. It's a popular migrant neighborhood.

The square, they say, has not changed much since the ban. "I prefer to see their faces — but there were hardly any women with such face coverings anyway," says one of the sisters.

Leila sits on a wooden bench on the other corner of the square. She says she is happy with the 'burqa ban.'

"It simply is too much," she explains. "You are living in a European country, why do you need to cover yourself like that? A scarf like the one I am wearing is good enough."

Giulio Bonotti, a Somali-Italian worker for the city council is also happy with the legislation. "I don't like those veils at all, it is torture," he argues. "It is like the woman is worth nothing at all, they are right to ban the burqa."

Muslims 'don't feel welcome anymore'

Despite being famous around the world for its liberalism, "the Netherlands is becoming less and less tolerant," said Emarah, with a sigh. She views the law as "an attack on the Islam" and says it goes directly against her right to freedom of religion as enshrined in the Dutch Constitution and the European Convention of Human Rights.

If she was forced to remove her burqa, she says, "It would feel humiliating …it was my choice to put it on, and I would want to make the choice to take it off."

Safa*, a practicing Muslim aged 30, feels the ban sowed fear among the wider Muslim society, despite only a tiny minority of women – perhaps 150 – wearing the burqa or niqab in the Netherlands.

Some of her more religiously conservative friends have now emigrated to other countries, in particular the UK. "They don't feel welcome here anymore," she explains.

That sentiment was particularly high when Dutch newspaper AD published an article in July last year calling for "citizen arrests" of women breaking the law. "When that happened even young, moderate Muslims started to get concerned," says Safa.

Some Dutch Muslims see an irony in face masks now being necessary on public transport

COVID-19 masks: One rule for them, another for everyone else?

Emarah and other women wearing a niqab or burqa see an irony in the new COVID-19 rules in the Netherlands, which made face masks mandatory on public transport.

Women, it seems, are now punished for both wearing and for not wearing face coverings, depending on their purpose. "It is totally contradictory," argues Emarah, who thinks it is wrong that public health is deemed to be an acceptable reason for covering a face, but religious belief is not.

She is not alone. A number of organizations, led by the Working Group Don't Touch My Niqab, are now appealing to the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the House of Representatives and the Senate to revoke the face-covering law, appealing that in light of recent COVID-19 rules, legal arguments supporting the ban are void. Emarah remains dedicated: "I will stand up for my right."

*The names have been changed to ensure the women's anonymity

