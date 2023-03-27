Burkina Faso suspends France 24 over interview with jihadi

Wassim Nasr, the journalist who did the interview, told the Associated Press news agency that the TV station had decided not to broadcast it.
What did the government say?
Burkina Faso's communication minister, Jean-Emmanuel Ouedraogo, said that by interviewing the head of the Islamist group, "France 24 is not only acting as a mouthpiece for these terrorists but worse, it is providing a space for the legitimization of terrorist actions and hate speech."
"The government is disheartened to see that the head of a terrorist organization like AQIM and recognized as such by the entire international community can take advantage of the editorial generosity of France 24 to talk at length on the channel's airwaves," Burkina Faso's military junta said in a statement.
How did France 24 respond?
France 24 denounced the government's accusations as "outrageous and defamatory."
"The management of France 24 condemns this decision and disputes the baseless accusations calling into question the channel's professionalism," the news station said.
In December, Radio France Internationale (RFI) was also suspended on accusations of sending a "message of intimidation" attributed to a "terrorist chief."
RFI and France 24 have also been suspended in Burkina Faso's neighbor — Mali, which is also under military rule fighting against the Islamist insurgents.