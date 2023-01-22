  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
World Economic Forum
War in Ukraine
A French soldier in Burkina Faso, November 5, 2019
French troops conduct anti-jihadi operations in Burkina Faso Image: Philippe de Poulpiquet/MAXPPP/picture alliance
ConflictsBurkina Faso

Burkina Faso orders French troops to leave

53 minutes ago

Relations between the two nations soured after the army took control, for a second time, in Burkina Faso in September last year. France also pulled out of neighboring Mali last year.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MXvB

Burkino Faso's junta government on Saturday ordered French troops to depart the country within a month. 

National broadcaster RTB announced the decision, citing the official government press agency. 

Agence d’Information du Burkina said the actual decision to end the deployment of French troops on Burkinabe soil was made on Wednesday.

Hundreds demonstrated in the capital Ouagadougou on Friday, chanting anti-France slogans and calling upon the French army to leave the country.

Some of the tensions have to do with the perception that the French military presence has done little to improve security in the conflict-torn country.

Burkina Faso soldiers announce government overthrow

French troops pull out of Mali

The decision comes five months after France pulled its last remaining troops from the neighboring West African nation of Mali after nine years of operation, after falling out with Malian authorities.

Military leaders took control of Mali in 2020 and Burkina Faso in 2022

Though the number of French troops in Burkina Faso is far smaller than it was in Mali — 400 special forces, compared to more than 2,400 in Mali — the announcement adds to growing concerns over a rise in Islamist insurgency.

Fears of growing violence

Political disarray raise fears that Islamist extremists could use the situation to their advantage, with analysts questioning whether the national militaries of Burkina Faso and Mali are capable of filling the void.

France also shifted its strategy in the region after reports said Mali was cutting deals with Russian mercenaries.

France said it would not work alongside Russian mercenaries and many of its troops from Mali are now based in Niger and Chad instead.

Burkino Faso gained independence from France in 1960, and French remains its official language.

rm/wd (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Security personnel stand at the entrance to President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden's home in Wilmington

US: DOJ finds more classified files at Joe Biden's home

Politics2 hours ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A small Black child holds a sign against human trafficking

The murky world of foreign child adoption in Africa

The murky world of foreign child adoption in Africa

SocietyJanuary 20, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Headshot of Tamana Zaryab Paryani. She is wearing a dark-brown shirt and jacket and her shoulder-length hair is uncovered.

Afghanistan: 'We're not giving up the fight'

Afghanistan: 'We're not giving up the fight'

Politics21 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Bundestag plenary session

Germany set to shrink its XXL parliament

Germany set to shrink its XXL parliament

Politics16 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev in April 2022

How Bulgaria secretly armed Ukraine

How Bulgaria secretly armed Ukraine

Politics8 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A Syrian refugee child is begging for money near Beirut,

Lebanon's middle class vanishes as economy collapses

Lebanon's middle class vanishes as economy collapses

PoliticsJanuary 19, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

The five members of the band Spice Girls posing together

The cult of the 90s

The cult of the 90s

CultureJanuary 19, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Protesters scuffle with riot police officers during the 'Take over Lima' march to demonstrate against Peru's President Dina Boluarte

Protests in Peru: Demonstrators demand Boluarte's resignation

Protests in Peru: Demonstrators demand Boluarte's resignation

PoliticsJanuary 20, 20239 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage