What's next for the Bundeswehr in Mali?

For the Bundeswehr, the last year of its Mali mission is approaching: The withdrawal is scheduled to end in May 2024. But the Sahel region remains dangerous - which is why a new mission is beginning in neighboring Niger.

The German Armed Forces' mission in the West African country of Mali is becoming increasingly dangerous following a series of setbacks in the past year: With several partner nations announcing their withdrawl from Mali and the country's military government repeatedly banning permits to the Bundeswehr to fly in equipment such as transporters and drones, things look grim for the future.

During her visit to the German troops in Bamako in December, Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht exchanged some unmistakably strong words with her Malian counterpart Sadio Camara; among other things, Lambrecht stressed that the German Armed Forces would only remain in the country until 2024 if certain conditions were met, including Mali holding parliamentary elections which have been postponed several times and are now slated for February 2024.

German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht exchanged some strong words with her Malian counterpart Sadio Camara Image: Michael Kappeler/dpa/picture-alliance

The Bundeswehr mission in Mali is still set to end only in 18 months at this point, by May 2024. But with the withdrawal of the German blue helmets scheduled to begin next summer already after their ten-year deployment to the Sahel state, the security situation in the region could soon deteriorate for all parties.

Up to 1,400 soldiers were part of the the United Nations' mission in Mali, known as MINUSMA. The majority of the German contingent is still stationed in the northeast of the country at Camp Castor in Gao.

To hold or not to hold elections

The time frame for the troop withdrawal offers opportunities to re-engage with Mali, says Ulf Laessing, head of the Sahel Regional Program of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation (KAS) in Bamako, which is affiliated with Germany's mainstream Christian Democrats party (CDU). He stressed that the Malian government had committed to holding elections within the framework of the West African Economic Community (ECOWAS), adding that this is a promising signal.

"I wouldn't doubt that now," Laessing told DW, while criticizing the earlier comments made by Lambrecht: "It doesn't go down too well in Mali if you impose such conditions. That was rather unfortunate of the minister," he said, underlining that Lambrecht's insistance on holding elections came from a righteous place, but highlighting that such comments should not be made as part of public discourse.

There is no consensus between the military and civil society in Mali on how to transition back to a civilian and democratically legitimized government after two military coups, cautions Seidick Abba, a journalist and book author from Niger.

In contrast to Laessing, Abba doesn't believe that the election date is set in stone: "It could be a long time before power is handed over to civilians in a democratic election."

He added that under these conditions, the presence of German troops remaining in the country until 2024 does not change the situation on the ground. In his view, Germany is merely trying to send a political message: "We will not leave the Sahel, but we cannot continue to cooperate with the Malian junta," he says is the core of that message.

'Mali's population seems despondent'

Many locals in Mali say they view the debate about ending Germany's mission with great indifference: "The Malian population is very disappointed with MINUSMA. People believe that the European troops are failing to protect the population," Abba said in an interview with DW.

KAS program director Laessing, however, sees things differently: The German Armed Forces have an important role to play in the stabilization of Northern Mali, where thousands have fled an advance by jihadists, he states. This, Laessing claims, came as the result of the withdrawal of the French military, who left Mali in August 2022 at the insistence of the military junta in Bamako.

Many Malians had to flee their homes due to Islamist terror in Northern Mali, seeking refuge in Burkina Faso Image: imago images/Joerg Boethling

In Laessing's view, this power vacuum was swiftly filled by jihadists who now control large parts of the northeast. Many local people have since fled to Niger, Algeria but also to the city of Gao: "That in itself shows that the mission is still important. Without the presence of the Bundeswehr, (a jihadist advance to) Gao would be unstoppable," he told DW.

No to Europe, yes to Russia

Under the rule of the Malian junta, which came to power in a coup d'etat in August 2020, the conditions for the German mission in the country have visibly deteriorated: among other things, flight permits for German A400-M transport aircraft as well as for the Heron reconnaissance drone model were repeatedly refused. Lambrecht stressed during her visit that the German Armed Forces must be able to fulfill their mission, "which includes drone flights."

But thus far, that message seems to have fallen on deaf ears.

The Malian military leadership under Assimi Goita is trying to reduce the influence of the former colonial power France - and of the West as a whole. On the upswing, however, is Russia, which has offered much-needed food, fertilizer and fuel in addition to arming the military.

Mercenaries from the Russian Wagner Group have already been in Mali for about a year now - which is only intensifying resentment toward Mali's military regime in Europe.

"Some of the soldiers are already asking themselves what the mission is for. They are there in a country they don't know and where there are centuries-old conflicts. They are aware that little can be achieved," says KAS director Laessing.

He adds, however, that he has gained the impression from conversations with locals that many regard Germany's contribution to the solidarity and stability of the Sahel region as an important mission.

German Forces in the Malian desert provide intelligence in support of national troops fighting against terrorism Image: picture alliance/dpa/Bundeswehr

Partner mission in Niger

The German Armed Forces are supposed to participate in training military units for special force combat in Niger in the future, Defense Minister Lambrecht confirmed during her follow-up visit to the neighboring country. The European Union's new partnership with Niger is intended to strengthen the fight against jihadists in the region as well as to implicitly support the impoverished nation in stemming migration movements to the north of Africa and on to Europe.

The mission, called EUMPM Niger, will help build a training center and a communications and command support battalion, according to information provided by the EU. It is initially scheduled to last three years. The EU's joint investment in the initiative comes to €27.3 million.

However, analyst Abba sees a miscalculation in this focus on Niger in the fight against jihadism: "Without Mali, we can't succeed in the fight against terrorism." He believes that even if German forces built capacities and conducted training in Niger, jihadist movements would continue to plague Mali. This would also become a problem for neighboring Niger and Burkina Faso, he added.

More military efficiency

Some meanwhile think that the approach to security taken by Germany and other international actors has simply failed. Olivier Guiryanan, director of Bucofore - a research institute based in Chad with a focus on Central and West African issues, says that "the troops would have achieved better results if they had focused on building peace and strengthening basic services."

The biggest threat to the country, he says, is terrorism, which he says is on the rise despite the presence of international forces.

The fact that the MINUSMA mission, to which the German contingent is also subordinate, can do little to counter this is no wonder to Guiryanan: "What can a force whose main task is not to use weapons do in such a context?"



This article was edited by Sertan Sanderson.