France says Barkhane mission troops fully withdraw from Mali

The French military on Monday confirmed that its last soldier with the Barkhane anti-terror mission in Mali had left the West African country.

Paris had announced it would withdraw its forces from Mali around six months ago after heightened tensions with Bamako's military leaders, as well as recent protests against the mission.

"Today at 1300 Paris time (1100 GMT) the final contingent of the Barkhane force still on Malian territory crossed the border between Mali and Niger," the statement said.

"France remains engaged in Sahel, in the Gulf of Guinea and the Lake Chad region with all partners committed to stability and to the fight against terrorism," it added.

More to follow...

fb/wmr (AFP, epd)