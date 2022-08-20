 Bundesliga: Watching Werder Bremen′s stunning comeback from Borussia Dortmund′s Yellow Wall | Sports | German football and major international sports news | DW | 21.08.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Bundesliga: Watching Werder Bremen's stunning comeback from Borussia Dortmund's Yellow Wall

Borussia Dortmund suffered a dramatic late defeat at home to Werder Bremen on Saturday. DW experienced the shock at first hand on the South Stand, the Südtribüne.

Where is it going, BVB? Borussia Dortmund suffered a shock on Saturday

"Where is it going, BVB?" Borussia Dortmund suffered a shock on Saturday

"And when you win, and are right at the top, we'll be standing here singing: 'Borussia!'"

For 93 minutes at the Westfalenstadion on Saturday, it was the first line of the Borussia Dortmund chant which was most valid for the massed ranks on the Südtribüne, the south stand, the famous Yellow Wall behind the goal.

Despite Lee Buchanan's apparent consolation goal for Werder Bremen, curled deftly into the top corner right in front of DW, Dortmund were heading for a 2-1 home win – not a convincing one, but enough to send them top of the Bundesliga overnight, three wins from three.

Just three minutes later, however, the Yellow Wall was utterly silent – and it was the ecstatic Green and White quadrant at the far end which was suddenly audible after injury-time strikes from Niklas Schmidt and Oliver Burke completed a historic comeback for newly-promoted Bremen.

Slowly, and quietly at first, led by the determined Dortmund ultras still in something of a trance and trying to digest what had just unfolded before their very eyes, the song started up again.

But suddenly, it was the second line which was more appropriate.

"And when you lose, and are rock bottom, we'll be standing here singing: 'Borussia!'"

Twenty meters or so away, in the penalty area, Borussia Dortmund's players stood like statues in front of their supporters. Centerback Nico Schlotterbeck crouched down low. Jude Bellingham, who had earlier in the game been gesticulating to the fans for even more noise, but who had lost possession in the build-up to Burke's winner, motionless with his hands on his hips.

"You give everything for 90 minutes … and then that happens," exclaimed one fan to no-one in particular. "Scheisse!"

Others, themselves out of breath and drenched in sweat after singing, clapping, bouncing and waving huge, heavy flags for two hours, set about gathering together their banners, flagpoles and assorted other equipment in silence, the well-established post-match routine automatically kicking in.

There was no abuse of the players, no angry insults hurled from the stands, at least from where DW was standing. It's too early in the season for that, too early in a general club rebuild to reach overly drastic conclusions.

The hardcore on the Südtribüne have suffered painful late comebacks before – the 4-4 derby draw at home to Schalke in November 2017 springs to mind – compensated by countless more positive results.

"Whatever happens," the chant continued, "we'll stand by you, until death, and sing for you, Borussia!"

Related content

20.08.2022, Fussball, Saison 2022/2023, 1. Bundesliga, 3. Spieltag, Borussia Dortmund - SV Werder Bremen, v. l. Amos Pieoer SV Werder Bremen, Michael Zetterer SV Werder Bremen, Anthony Jung SV Werder Bremen, Marvin Ducksch SV Werder Bremen, Jens Stage SV Werder Bremen, Lee Buchanan SV Werder Bremen, Felix Agu SV Werder Bremen, Romano Schmid SV Werder Bremen, Niclas Füllkrug SV Werder Bremen, Mitchell Weiser SV Werder Bremen, Milos Veljkovic SV Werder Bremen, Christian Groß SV Werder Bremen, Niklas Stark SV Werder Bremen, Nicolai Rapp SV Werder Bremen, Oliver Burke SV Werder Bremen, Jiri Pavlenka SV Werder Bremen, Ilia Gruev SV Werder Bremen, Niklas Schmidt SV Werder Bremen, Leonardo Bittencourt SV Werder Bremen, Foto: Dennis Ewert/RHR-FOTO xRHR-FOTO/DEx *** 20 08 2022, Football, Season 2022 2023, 1 Bundesliga, 3 Matchday, Borussia Dortmund SV Werder Bremen, v l Amos Pieoer SV Werder Bremen , Michael Zetterer SV Werder Bremen , Anthony Jung SV Werder Bremen , Marvin Ducksch SV Werder Bremen , Jens Stage SV Werder Bremen , Lee Buchanan SV Werder Bremen , Felix Agu SV Werder Bremen , Romano Schmid SV Werder Bremen , Niclas Füllkrug SV Werder Bremen , Mitchell Weiser SV Werder Bremen , Milos Veljkovic SV Werder Bremen , Christian Groß SV Werder Bremen , Niklas Stark SV Werder Bremen , Nicolai Rapp SV Werder Bremen , Oliver Burke SV Werder Bremen , Jiri Pavlenka SV Werder Bremen , Ilia Gruev SV Werder Bremen , Niklas Schmidt SV Werder Bremen , Leonardo Bittencourt SV Werder Bremen , Photo Dennis Ewert RHR PHOTO xRHR PHOTO DEx

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund collapse as Werder Bremen stage crazy late comeback 20.08.2022

Borussia Dortmund threw away a 2-0 lead as Werder Bremen scored three late goals – two of them after 90 minutes – to complete an outrageous comeback. Ex-RB Leipzig forward Oliver Burke was the hero with the winner.

GER, 1.FBL, Borussia Dortmund vs SV Werder Bremen / 20.08.2022, Signal Iduna Park, GER, 1.FBL, Borussia Dortmund vs SV Werder Bremen im Bild Bremer Jubel um Torschütze zum 2:3, Oliver Burke Werder Bremen 09, Jubel mit Milos Veljkovic Werder Bremen 13, *** GER, 1 FBL, Borussia Dortmund vs SV Werder Bremen 20 08 2022, Signal Iduna Park, GER, 1 FBL, Borussia Dortmund vs SV Werder Bremen in picture Bremer cheering for goal scorer to 2 3, Oliver Burke Werder Bremen 09 , cheering with Milos Veljkovic Werder Bremen 13 , nordphotoxGmbHx/xRauch nph00251

Bundesliga: Werder Bremen hero Oliver Burke comes full circle on return to Germany 21.08.2022

There was bedlam in Dortmund on Saturday when Werder Bremen staged a comeback for the ages. Their 95th-minute winning goal was scored by Oliver Burke, a player back in the Bundesliga in search of a new start.

WOLFSBURG, GERMANY - APRIL 09: VfL Wolfsburg fans show their support prior to the Bundesliga match between VfL Wolfsburg and DSC Arminia Bielefeld at Volkswagen Arena on April 09, 2022 in Wolfsburg, Germany. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Bundesliga ticket prices: Borussia Dortmund pricey, Bayern Munich among cheapest 04.08.2022

How much does it cost to attend a Bundesliga game? Which club offers the cheapest tickets? Can you really watch Bayern Munich every week for less than €10? And why is DW considering buying a season ticket at Wolfsburg?