Bundesliga live: Schalke vs. Borussia Dortmund

Schalke 0 - 0 Borussia Dortmund

3:25 - The teams have completed their warmups, the Veltins Arena is full, just minutes to go now before kickoff for the first Revierderby of 2018-19!

2:45 p.m. CET - Matchday 14 will be one that fans of both Schalke and Borussia Dortmund have had circled on their calendars since the start of the season. In terms of the Bundesliga standings, BVB are the clear favorites, topping the table, seven points clear of second placed Borussia Mönchengladbach and a whopping 19 above Schalke. However, Dortmund haven't won any of the last five Reverderbies and ran out 2-0 winners in Gelsenkirchen last April.

Read more: Bundesliga: Can Schalke trip up Borussia Dortmund in the Revierderby?

As Schalke coach Domenico Tedesco put it in the prematch press conference: "In derby games, there is no underdog and no favourite." Certainly Tedesco's men will relish the opportunity to become the first team to beat Lucien Favre and his high-flying Dortmund in the Bundesliga this season.