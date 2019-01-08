Bundesliga Live: Borussia Dortmund in Leipzig

+++ Please refresh for the latest (F5) updates +++

RB Leipzig 0-1 Borussia Dortmund

(Witsel 19')

31' CHANCE! Of all the men Leipzig want to have the ball as an attack hits the edge of the area, Timo Werner is high on the list. But when the chance comes he overcooks the pass and the chance is gone. Can't waste those Timo, especially not if Bayern are watching. Leipzig reloading here...

27' Leipzig are under the cosh a bit here, but survive a whipped free kick from right from Guerreiro. That early pressure has all but disappeared.

23' Dortmund pushing for a second, but Philipp chooses the wrong option out of the four available. Can't be easy for him, having not been as involved of late, but tonight is a chance to step up without captain Reus.

19' GOAL! 1-0 Dortmund (Witsel) Corner to Dortmund, Piszczek doesn't get the header right, but Axel Witsel is at the back post and the Belgian hammers it in off the underside of the bar. A great feeling when the ball goes in off the woodwork, and that is a huge goal for Dortmund. As it stands, their lead at the top is back to six points.

18' A pause in the chaos. Well, the frantic and furious nature of the game has decreased a bit.

13' I love those direct passes from central defenders through the lines. Crisp and confident passing from center backs is an underrated quality. Diallo sends one through, and Dortmund send it wide but a superb tackle from Konate denies Philipp the chance in the box. Great all round play there.

9' No one is shy to take a shot in this one. Kevin Kampl has a go from range, but again it's an easy save. Nervous energy or part of the gameplan? Either way it is fun to watch.

7' Witsel bangs in a shot, but Gulacsi saves. Not much space to get a shot in there, but well done to the Belgian for making something out of nothing. Two corners follow, both come to nothing.

4' Ferocious start here from the home side. Timo Werner's flicked header forces a smart reflex save out of Bürki. Dortmund haven't settled yet, but Leipzig were never going to let them.

1' - We are underway in Leipzig! It's Dortmund who get us started.

18:15 - Lots of praise for Jadon Sancho by Michael Zorc, as well as yet another shutdown of transfer talk. "I expect him to be at Dortmund for a few more years yet." I imagine so. Game time approaching so Sancho will soon have a chance to show why BVB fans want him to stick around.

18:09 - "Our defense will work, don't worry," Lucien Favre told Sky before the game. Some pressure on Weigl to keep pace with Werner and Poulsen. Michael Zorc adds that it is a shame and "not good" that Reus is missing tonight. That will be key. Can Dortmund make a difference without their captain?

17:40 - TEAMS! A few surprises, Marco Reus the biggest of them all who is out of the squad after picking up a knock in injury yesterday. Paco Alcacer is on the bench, as usual, so a lot will be expected of Maxi Philipp and Jadon Sancho. Also Julian Weigl starts in the center of defense, filling in for the injured Toprak and Zagadou.

Leipzig have Willi Orban on the bench, preferring Konate, as is Tyler Adams who joined in the winter break from MLS side New York Red Bulls.

Borussia Dortmund XI: Bürki – Piszczek, Weigl, Diallo, Hakimi – Witsel, Delaney – Sancho, Philipp, Guerreiro – Götze

RB Leipzig: Gulacsi - Halstenberg, Konate, Upamecano, Klostermann - Laimer, Demme, Kampl, Sabitzer - Werner, Poulsen

17:37 - Good evening! Welcome to our live blog of tonight's big game between Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig. Dortmund lost their penultimate game of the first half of the season, but otherwise enjoyed a sensational first few months. Lucien Favre's side sit top, three points clear of Bayern Munich. Their hosts, Leipzig, have had an indifferent season, but got it together in the final stretch so as to occupy the number four spot. Dortmund won 4-1 in the reverse fixture earlier this season, but I think it might be different this time around.