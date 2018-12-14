 Bundesliga Live: Borussia Dortmund host Werder Bremen | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 15.12.2018

Sports

Bundesliga Live: Borussia Dortmund host Werder Bremen

Borussia Dortmund are looking to retain their undefeated status on matchday 15, knowing that if they win they will seal top spot for the first half of the season. Follow live updates here!

Fussball 1. Bundesliga Saison 18/19 | SC Freiburg - SV Werder Bremen (picture-alliance/dpa/Pressebildagentur ULMER)

+++ Refresh (F5) the page for the latest updates +++

Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Werder Bremen

- The best Marco Reus ever? Perhaps. He has been in remarkable form, scoring 12 and assisting nine so far this season in all competitions. Oh, and he likes to play against Bremen.

- Teams! Dortmund turn to a strong team, making the expected changes after midweek's visit to Monaco. Raphael Guerreiro gets a starting spot though, after his midweek brace put Dortmund top of their group. Otherwise, as expected - no goals from Paco Alcacer off the bench today then.

Werder will hope Nuri Sahin can hold the midfield today in his old home, but will need Max Eggestein and Davy Klaassen to be at their best if they're to have a chance. Max Kruse's involvement in the game is also important for the visitors as it tends to dictate how well Bremen's attack plays. An attacking game ahead!

Dortmund XI: Bürki – Piszczek, Akanji, Diallo, Hakimi – Witsel, Delaney – Sancho, Reus, Guerreiro – Alcacer

Bremen XI: Pavlenka - Augustinsson, Moisander, Langkamp, Gebre Selassie - Sahin - M. Eggestein, Klaassen - Rashica, Kruse, Harnik 

- Good evening! After all that excitement earlier, it's now time for Dortmund to decide whether today will be another one of their days. With Bayern winning, Dortmund will have added incentive to secure three points of their own. In truth, Dortmund have been in such a league of their own they probably aren't even looking at the Bayern game.

