Bundesliga Live: Borussia Dortmund host Hannover

Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Hannover

(Hakimi 25')

57' Guerreiro shoots from range, but easy for Esser. The game has moved into cruise control mode. Dortmund are keeping the ball, mostly without difficulty, and Hannover are chasing in the hope of springing a surprise.

50' No one really bursting out of the blocks so far. Dortmund with more of the ball but that's about it. Maybe Paco Alcacer comes on sooner rather than later?

46' Dortmund get us back underway.

HALFTIME Dortmund ahead, and deservedly so, but it has been a scrappy game with little to write home about. Still, the next 45 minutes could be different so stick around.

45+1' Bürki makes another low save to keep out Fossum's low drive. A comfortable save though. Still, Bürki has had another good half. Confident performance. Reus and Delaney are down after clattering into one another in their attempt to tackle Asano. Ouch. Concussion protocol anyone? Not sure there will be one.

43' Bazee, who was on the end of a few tough tackles, can't continue. Asano comes on for him.

40' SAVE! Great football all round right there ladies and gentlemen. Piszczek thinks fast and hammers an arrow of a free kick from near the touchline across field, perfectly into the path of Guerreiro in the box. He hits it first time, but Esser pulls off a top save. Just great football, and one of the best moments of the half (not saying much, sadly).

38' Back and forth we go, but not at great speed or with incredible excitement. Witsel slices an effort wide, Hannover misplace a final ball. It still is, even as halftime approaches, a very sloppy game. Perhaps it's the wet pitch? Whatever it is, it's slow.

33' Bazee wants a penalty, but I think it would be harsh. Diallo is being physical, but not to the point where it's a foul. Delaney's tackle on Bazee after the ball had gone however... Hannover trying to find their feet.

28' CHANCE! Goalmouth scramble but Hannover fluff their lines in the way a side in poor form and near the foot of the table does. Should do better there.

25' GOAL! 1-0 Dortmund (Hakimi) This time. Hakimi plays a one-two with Guerreiro, who is in the box and back towards goal, and when the ball comes back to the defender he hammers in a shot that curls away from Esser. A lovely move, the third in the last five minutes, but an even better finish.

23' POST! An incredible pass by Piszczek splits the Hannover defense and gives Reus even more space. This time he keeps it down, but it hits the post. So close!

21' CHANCE! Sancho gets a chance at shot on the edge of the area but blazes over. Then seconds later, Hannover gift the ball away, Götze nips in and then slips in Reus who should poke home but instead pokes well over. Waste, especially given that it fell to the man you'd back to score.

18' Witsel fouled by Weydandt as he bursts through, but the free kick flies harmlessly past the far post.

15' The game has calmed a bit, but the sloppy, lack of a final ball part has remained. A slow burner, this one. A bit like the opening overs of a test match. Batsman is taking the singles and the bowler isn't really testing him. Waiting for either a mistake or some inspiration.

9' Dortmund waste a free kick, try to reset but Weydandt fouls Hakimi, Müller picks up the loose ball and then Hakimi clips down Müller. The attack is stopped, but Hakimi doesn't escape a yellow card. All a bit sloppy.

5' Sancho is sensible with the ball out wide, the cross comes in from Piszczek but Delaney's header is easy for Esser. A bit of a manic start, but Dortmund look like they're grabbing control now.

2' SAVE! Weydandt gets to a cross and the header looks like it's creeping in, but Roman Bürki makes a strong save with his wrist. Anton then blazes over from the corner despite being unmarked. Bürki picking up where he left off in Leipzig, but Dortmund a little slow to start here.

1' Hannover get us underway!

- It's a bit wet and grey out there in Germany today, but that hasn't stopped thousands of fans attending games. Dortmund's stadium seems never to be empty, and this Saturday looks like it won't be an exception.

- TEAMS! Dortmund welcome back Marco Reus, with Mario Götze keeping his spot at the front of the attack. Julian Weigl is still in the heart of the defense in a team that otherwise is looking familiar. Hannover opt for Hendrik Weydandt in attack to cause some trouble, and hope Esser isn't as busy as last week.

Dortmund XI: Bürki, Hakimi, Weigl, Diallo, Piszczek - Delaney, Witsel - Sancho, Reus, Guerreiro - Götze

Hannover XI: Esser - Ostrzolek, Anton, Wimmer, Akpoguma - Albornoz, Bakalorz, Fossum - Müller, Weydandt, Bazee

- Good afternoon! Dortmund got a solid win over RB Leipzig to start the season, and did it without Marco Reus. Hannover didn't fare as well, losing 1-0 to Werder Bremen despite goalkeeper Michael Esser made 14 saves (equaling a league record). With the club second last and with just 11 points, Andre Breitenreiter is fighting for his job. A visit to Dortmund hasn't come at the best time.