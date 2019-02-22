Bundesliga live: Bayern Munich vs. Hertha Berlin

+++ Refresh page for updates, all times in CET +++

Bayern Munich 0 - 0 Hertha Berlin

22' - Gnabry cuts in from the right and drives an effort at goal but it's a comfortable save for Jarstein. Elsewhere, Karim Onisiwo has given Mainz the lead over Schalke and a Nils Petersen strike has put Freiburg ahead against Augsburg.

20' - Selke does brilliantly to hold the ball up against two opponents and start a spell of possession for Hertha. The Berliners needed that, Bayern have turned up the tempo in the last few minutes.

15' - CHANCE! Kimmich drives forward through the center of the pitch with options left and right. But no-one closes him down so the right back has a pop. It's a decent strike but he drags it just wide. Moments later Lewandowski gets up to win a header at the back post, but it's straight at Jarstein. Bayern have woken up a bit.

11' - Hertha have the ball in the net but do not lead. Lovely stuff from Duda, who holds off a challenge and gets it out of his feet to feed Selke. The in-form German striker rounds Neuer and strokes home but he was half a yard offside. Encouraging signs for Hertha who have at least matched the hosts so far.

8' - Neuer floats a pass straight to Lazaro but Hertha can't take advantage of the error.

6' - Bayern have their first spell of sustained possession and Ribery and Alaba combine to win a corner, which Jarstein flies out to punch clear.

4' - The corner was cleared and then lifted back in to the box, where Kalou almost got a toe to it, but was adjudged offside. Decent start from the visitors.

2' - Kimmich, extravagantly mustachioed, brings down his man on the right giving Hertha an early dead ball situation. Duda'S ball is whipped nicely and flicked behid for a corner.

1' - And we're off. Hertha get the ball rolling.

15:25 - The wait is nearly over. The players are in the tunnel ready to go.

15:20 - Just looking at Bayern's lineup again, is there an argument that they're a little one-paced. Only Serge Gnabry is genuinely rapid, with Coman having a rest. Perhaps a risk against a Hertha side who are comfortable sitting deep.

15:15 - Three other 15:30 kickoffs in the Bundesliga today - Borussia Mönchengladbach, who sit third, host Wolfsburg, Schalke travel to Mainz and Freiburg host Augsburg. The late game sees the two promoted clubs - Fortuna Düsseldorf and Nuremberg - battle it out. You've still got a bit of time to check out our interview with Düsseldorf's veteran coach Friedhelm Funkel, a fascinating bloke.

15:10 – The teams are in and Berlin-born Jerome Boateng replaces the unwell Mats Hummels at the heart of Bayern’s defense. Thiago and Kingsley Coman drop to the bench as Leon Goretzka returns in midfield. Thomas Müller is on the bench for Bayern for the fourth match in a row.

Hertha’s line up contains few surprises with the blossoming attacking partnership between Ondrej Duda and Davie Selke a genuine threat to a Bayern side who haven’t kept a clean sheet in the league since just before Christmas.

15:00 - Hello, and welcome to our coverage of Bayern Munich vs. Hertha Berlin. Buoyed by a disciplined display at Anfield, Bayern Munich come in to today's game with Borussia Dortmund within their sights. With BVB playing tomorrow, the champions could go top today, though they'd need to win by at least seven goals.

But Hertha are a side who can make life difficult for the big boys, they beat Bayern 2-0 at the Olympia Stadion in September and took a point off Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park in October. Niko Kovac will want to turn up the heat on an inexperienced Dortmund side but could Bayern potentially suffer from a European hangover. We'll see.