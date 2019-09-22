Bundesliga: Late own goal denies Borussia Dortmund all three points in Frankfurt

Frankfurt 2-2 Dortmund

(Silva 43', Delaney o.g. 88' - Witsel 11', Sancho 66')

Borussia Dortmund failed to capitalize on a chance to go second in the Bundesliga after twice letting a lead slip in a four-goal thriller against Eintracht Frankfurt.

During a dominant opening half an hour, the visitors opened the scoring through Axel Witsel as the midfielder netted his first goal of the season thanks to a Belgian connection with assist-giver Thorgan Hazard. Frankfurt struggled to muster up much in front of goal during the first half, but found themselves level at the break courtesy of Andre Silva's first competitive goal for the club he joined on deadline day.

Knowing they could little afford to drop more points at this early stage of the season, Dortmund put themselves on the front foot after the restart, but had to wait until after the hour-mark before their endeavors paid off. Raphael Guerreiro's free-kick drew an eye-catching save out of Kevin Trapp only for Jadon Sancho to poke home after Witsel kept the chance alive.

With Dortmund retreating, Frankfurt forced the issue and got their just rewards when Thomas Delaney diverted Daichi Kamada's low cross in the dying minutes past his own goalkeeper. "Our approach wasn't smart," said Dortmund captain Marco Reus after the game. "We led twice and, simply put, had to see the game out."

Jadon Sancho thought his effort in the second half had secured all three points for Borussia Dortmund.

As it happened:

FULL TIME!

Eintracht Frankfurt come from behind twice to secure a 2-2 draw against Borussia Dortmund, who will once again rue missed chances and dropped points. The visitors never pressed their advantage and the hosts never gave up so a draw seems a fair result.

90' CHANCE

Both sets of playes have run their socks off and Dortmund are set to drop points having conceded in the final 15 minutes for the first time this season.

88' GOAL! Frankfurt 2-2 Dortmund (Delaney O.G.)

Dortmund were inviting pressure and have paid the price. Chandler was able to whip in four crosses in the space of two minutes and the final one produces an equaliser as Hinteregger's volleys the ball across the face of goal. Kamada gets his foot to the ball at the back post to keep the chance alive and sees his cross turned in by Delaney who sends the ball into his own net.

84' One last twist?

We're into the dying minutes and the kitchen sink is being thrown at Dortmund who are sitting incredibly deep.

81' CHANCE!

A lovely ball is sent towards the back post for Frankfurt. Andre Silva rises highest, but the angle is always against him as he fails to find the target.

79' Dost the difference maker?

Bas Dost is brought on to replace Paciencia. The Dutchman scored the equaliser against Fortuna on his Bundesliga debut for Frankfurt can he do it again tonight?

78' What's wrong with Marco?

Reus has been relatively anonymous today as he has two half chances blocked inside the Frankfurt area. He still has a key part to play, but we've come to expect to see more impact from the German international.

76' Super Mario

Götze is off the bench to repalce Alcacer. Two games without a goal for Paco, but Dortmund are still on course for a party!

74' Sensational Sancho

Dortmund's wing wizard and scorer of the match-winning goal as things stands, Jadon Sancho, has been involved in at least one goal in all five Bundesliga appearances this season. Stunning.

72' Kostiiiiiicccccc!

Fires well over from a difficult angle. Frankfurt are throwing things forward looking for an equaliser, but their end product has to improve.

71' Fun fact

Sancho now has 16 Bundesliga goals to his name - he's the youngest player to reach that mark in Germany's top flight usurping Horst Köppel.

70' WHAT A CHANCE!

A lovely ball in behind from Reus sends Hazard through on goal, but the Belgian can't add to his earlier assist as he drags his effort wide of the target.

69' SHOT!

Substitute Kamada chances his arm from range. but it's straight at Bürki.

66' GOAL! Frankfurt 1-2 Dortmund (Sancho)

Dortmund are back in front! He's had a quiet game by his lofty standards, but Sancho was in the right place at the right time to restore the visitors lead. Guerreiro's free-kick is saved well by Trapp, but when Witsel puts the ball back in the mix, Sancho stays onside to poke home from close range.

63' Zaga-dou dou dou

Zagadou is on to replace Hummels. A tough tie for the youngsters to dive into.

61' Injury for Hummels

Bad news for Dortmund. Hummels has picked up an injury and Zagadou is being readied to come on. It looks to be his right hip that's giving him problems.

58' Ready to ramp it up?

After a frantic opening to the second half, things have gone a little quiet at the Commerzbank Arena. The fans are still making themselves heard, I'm just talking in terms of the action.

54' CHANCE

Oh dear Paco Alcacer! Dortmund win the ball inside Frankfurt's half and immediately look to spring into action. Alcacer plays a one-two with Reus, but with Sancho completely unmarked to his right the Spaniard goes for goal from 20 yards and sends his shot straight into the stands. That's his first shot of the game.

50' Impressive feat

Andre Silva's equaliser was his first goal since January 2019 and means he's now scored in Spain, Italy, Portugal and Germany during his career. I can't think of many Bundesliga players to have netted in four different countries - Salomon Kalou comes to mind.

47' Great chances!

Goal scoring opportunities at either end of the pitch. Durm's backpost volley is blocked at one end, before Dortmund break down the other with Reus playing in Sancho who sees his low effort stop by the outstretched foot of Trapp.

46' Ouch!

Marco Reus and Paco Alcacer have both failed to be involved in a single shot on goal att he Commerzbank Arena.

SECOND HALF

The ball is rolling again in Frankfurt. Neither side have made a change at half-time, while it's worth noting that Dortmund ahven't had a shot since the 29th minute.

FUN FACTS!

5 of Frankfurt's 6 goals this season have been scored by their new-look strike force of Paciencia (3), Dost and Andre Silva. Wiorryinly for Dortmund, 4 of Eintracht's 6 goals this season have been scored after the break.

HALF TIME!

We're level at the break in Frankfurt. After taking the lead through Axel Witsel, Dortmund failed to press their advantage and instead let complacency creep into their performance allowing Frankfurt to equalise on the stroke of half-time through Andre Silva. What a moment for the deadline day signing who will undoubtedly have changed Lucien Favre's team talk.

43' GOAL! Frankfurt 1-1 Dortmund (Silva)

It's all square. Frankfurt break down the right with Sow finding a pocket of space near the byline. The Swiss international picks his head up to pick out Andre Silva with a cutback and, with no one marking him, the Portuguese striker picks out the top corner with a first-time finish for his first Bundesliga goal. Lots of similiarities to both goals, but what a perfect time to score for Frankfurt.

42' SHOT!

Kostic again tries to go it alone only to see his eventual shot on goal blocked. All the endeavour and little end product. The story of Kostic's career.

41' Unattractive game

Since the goal this has turned into a very scrappy game by all accounts. Both sides are trying to play their way through, but overzealous passes and well-read interceptions are regularly stopping both in their tracks. Dortmund are letting their hosts grow into the game though.

38' No Paco, no party?

That hasn't quite been the case today. The Spaniard has barely had a sniff so far - just 12 touches of the ball to be exact - but Dortmund are winning.

36' What a waste

Kostic takes the free-kick 30 yards out and fires it straight into the wall...

35' Hummels on thin ice

After picking up his first booking since rejoining Dortmund, Hummels needs to be careful as he goes diving into two challenges in midfield after winning the ball at the back. He's penalised for the one on Kohr, but the replay shows he won the ball.

33' CHANCE!

Best chance of the game for Frankfurt is a half-chance at best. A good ball in from the right is met by Silva, who fails to guide his ehader on target. He wasn't under much pressure so should have done better.

32' Visitors thriving

Dortmund are dominating the stats sheet so far with four shots to Frankfurt's one, 65 per cent possession and 62 per cent challenges won. A fantastic opening half an hour.

30' Hummels on point?

As if to illustrate my earlier point. Frankfurt get a throw-in which is taken quickly with Kostic picking out Silva, who tries and fails to hold up the ball in the box as Hummels masterfully muscles him out of possession. As I write that, Dortmund's summer signing picks up the first yellow card of the afternoon for a late challenge on Kostic. Swings and roundabout ey?

29' SAVE!

Hazard finds Hakimi who gets an early shot off that is well saved by Trapp.

28' Missing Portguese strikers?

Andre Silva and Paciencia are not having an easy time of it out there this afternoon. The Portuguese duo have had just 15 touches between them so far, with Kostic having Frankfurt's only shot on goa. they need to get more involved.

26' Witsel's star shining bright

Not only has he got the goal that separates the two sides at present, but Witsel has also won 8 of his 10 challenges against Frankfurt so far.

23' Precedent for Frankfurt

All hope is not lost for Frankfurt when you consider that they've thrice come from behind this season to win - last weekend's 2-1 win over Düsseldorf, the second leg of their Europa League qualifier with Strasbourg and the DFB Pokal 1st round win over Mannheim.

21' BVB bullish

Despite the odd misplaced pass here or there, Borussia Dortmund look incredibly assured of themselves. The visitors are combing well going forward and keeping the Eagles at arm's length at the back.

18' Finally a breakthrough

For the first time this season, Borussia Dortmund have opened the scoring on foreign soil thanks to Witsel's first Bundesliga goal since April 27 when he scored in a game against Schalke that Dortmund fans don't want to talk about anymore.

16' Jogi is watching!

Joachim Löw is in attendance in Frankfurt. A chance to maybe reassess his stance on Mats Hummels' international career?

14' Fight back?

Frankfurt don't appear to be too shell-shocked having fallen behind and are still moving the ball about with confidence. The problem is they seem to run short of ideas when they enter the final third with Dortmund quickly snuffing out any real danger.

11' GOAL! Frankfurt 0-1 Dortmund (Witsel)

Hakimi finds space in behind Kostic to pick out Sancho whose first-time effort is brilliantly saved by Trapp. However, the Frankfurt keeper can do nothing about the follow up when Hazard puts the ball back in mix, allowing Witsel to smash home into the far corner. Deadlock broken.

8' No way through

There have been a few too many passes out from the back from Dortmund that have gone straight to a Frankfurt player. They're trying to break Frankfurt's lines, but the hosts are reading the game well early.

5' First sight of Sancho

A botched Frankfurt clearance almost allows Reus to play in Sancho only for the Englishman's first touch to let him down in the Frankfurt box. There's definitely a feeling out process going on.

3' Kostic looking lively

Frankfurt's Energiser Bunny of a left wing-back has been heavily involved in the opening exchanges, but hasn't been able to produce any end product. His first cross went 10 yards backwards and out for a throw-in. Not the first time or last time I'll write that this season.

KICK OFF!

We're underway at the Commerzbank Arena! Both Dortmund and Frankfurt are looking to bounce back from disappointing results in midweek (take BVB's with a pinch of salt). This could be a belter, so don't go anywhere.

BUILD-UP!

— Manuel Akanji and Axel Witsel are both making their 50th competitive appearances for Borussia Dortmund this afternoon. It's fair to say that both have established themselves as core members of Lucien Favre's side in the first half century of outings.

— TEAMS! The home side bring in Goncalco Paciencia in attack, dropping Bas Dost to the bench. There are changes at the back too, with Erik Durm and Almamy Toure coming into the team. It's a long season, and after midweek these changes make sense for Adi Hütter's side.

Dortmund are unchanged from the Barcelona game.

Frankfurt XI: Trapp - Kostic, Hasebe, Hinteregger, Toure, Durm - Fernandes, Sow, Kohr - Silva, Paciencia

Dortmund XI: Bürki - Guerreiro, Hummels, Akanji, Hakimi - Witsel, Delaney - Hazard, Reus, Sancho - Alcacer

— Stats wise, this game is hard to predict. Dortmund might have a great overall record against Frankfurt (44 wins in 92 games), but they haven't won any of their last five trips to Germany's business capital. This one is wide open.

— What of Frankfurt this season? They lost their three strikers over the summer and questions have been asked about whether they still offer enough power in attack. Fortunately for you, our very own Ed McCambridge has had a look at exactly that.

— Good afternoon! The week European football began for the new season, and Borussia Dortmund started strongly. Despite only drawing 0-0 with Barcelona at home, the Bundesliga side were dominantand would have won were it not for a stellar outing from Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Dortmund's opponents today suffered a different fate. They had their moments against Arsenal, but were ultimately taught a lesson in efficiency by their Premier League opponents. Two sides with very different midweeks meet today!