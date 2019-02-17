 Bundesliga: Frankfurt feeding off Euro euphoria | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 17.02.2019

Sports

Bundesliga: Frankfurt feeding off Euro euphoria

A fifth consecutive draw could be seen as a sign that the Europa League is once again taking its toll on a Bundesliga team. Not so at Eintracht, where players, coach and fan are reveling in it, writes DW's Matt Ford.

1. Bundesliga | Eintracht Frankfurt - Borussia Mönchengladbach | Torjubel 1:0 (Getty Images/Bongarts/A. Grimm)

There is a word in German to describe the weight carried by a football team competing simultaneously on two fronts: Doppelbelastung.

Literally translated as a "double burden,” several Bundesliga teams have suffered from the effects of the Doppelbelastung in recent seasons, their domestic form suffering as small squads are over-stretched by midweek exertions in European competition.

Supporters of Mainz, Freiburg, Augsburg and Hertha Berlin can all testify to that, as can fans of bigger clubs such as Schalke and Borussia Mönchengladbach. In Cologne, the subject is still best avoided.

Which makes it all the more remarkable that Eintracht Frankfurt aren't just dealing with their Doppelbelastung this season; they're positively revelling in it.

Not only did the Eagles come soaring through a group containing Lazio and Marseille with six wins from six, they did so while holding their own in the top third of the Bundesliga.

And on Sunday, just three days after drawing 2-2 away at Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk, they drew 1-1 with high-flying Gladbach.

"We've always said that we're happy to take on this Doppelbelastung,” said a satisfied Adi Hütter post-match, the Austrian head coach not looking too downhearted despite Denis Zakaria's late equalizer cancelling out Danny da Costa's strike, which had put Frankfurt ahead against the run of play with the final kick of the first half.

1. Bundesliga | Eintracht Frankfurt - Borussia Mönchengladbach (Getty Images/Bongarts/A. Grimm)

Eintracht Frankfurt have thrived this season, despite the 'double burden' of Bundesliga and Europa League football.

"We haven't lost a single game after a Europa League away fixture,” he continued. "Today, we've got a 1-1 draw against the third-best side in the Bundesliga, so I have to pay a huge complement to my players.”

Gladbach, on the other hand, with only the Bundesliga to concentrate on, had had an entire week to recover from their 3-0 defeat to Hertha Berlin, and it showed in the first half. With Florian Neuhaus pulling the strings in midfield alongside Zakaria, and Thorgan Hazard repeatedly finding space down the left, Frankfurt were fortunate not to fall behind.

"We've had so little time to regenerate,” said Hütter in mitigation. "We've hardly been able to do anything tactically apart from a bit of video work. Otherwise, we've gone for more of a hedgehog tactic today, but my players have the right mentality.”

It's a mentality which is isn't restricted to the dressing room. The whole club, the whole city, and everybody associated with Eintracht Frankfurt is revelling in the Eagles' return to Europe.

"Europa Cup! Europa Cup!” chanted the hardcore supporters on the north-east terrace at full-time - 3,000 of whom had travelled to Ukraine in the week - despite a fifth consecutive draw.

Still, as Hütter was keen to point out, those draws aren't bad considering the opposition: Werder Bremen, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk and now Gladbach.

With Hannover, Düsseldorf, Nuremberg and Stuttgart to come in the next month, there will be enough opportunities for Frankfurt to start picking up points again.

Another draw against Shakhtar on Thursday would likely see them progress even further in Europe, further feeding the euphoria in Germany's financial hub on the River Main. "The atmosphere around the club and in the whole city is incredible at the moment,” one fan told DW in the February sunshine ahead of kick-off.

"Everyone wants these European trips. Everybody wants these experiences. Everybody is so hungry for it.”

Whether on the pitch or off it, Eintracht Frankfurt seem immune to the Doppelbelastung.

  • 1. Bundesliga | Eintracht Frankfurt - Borussia Mönchengladbach | Torjubel 1:1 (Getty Images/Bongarts/A. Grimm)

    Bundesliga Matchday 22 roundup

    Frankfurt 1-1 Mönchengladbach

    Denis Zakaria salvaged a point for Gladbach with a late equalizer in Frankfurt — but it could have been so much better for the visitors. Danny da Costa put Frankfurt ahead in first half stoppage time and they appeared on course for victory, but Zakaria's 82nd minute strike restored parity. Gladbach should have won it with the final kick, but Josip Drmic couldn't hit the target from close range.

  • 1. Bundesliga | Bayer 04 Leverkusen v Fortuna Düsseldorf | Tor 1:0 (Imago/M. Volkmann)

    Bundesliga Matchday 22 roundup

    Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Fortuna Düsseldorf

    Bayer Leverkusen moved into fifth, their highest position of the season, with a 2-0 win over Fortuna Düsseldorf. Kai Havertz set them moving with a good finish from Kevin Volland's cross, with Leon Bailey continuing his return to form under Peter Bosz with the second, midway through the second half. Bosz now has four wins in five since taking the reins at Leverkusen. Düsseldorf remain 12th.

  • 1. Bundesliga | Hertha BSC v SV Werder Bremen | Torjubel 1:1 (Getty Images/Bongarts/S. Franklin)

    Bundesliga Matchday 22 roundup

    Hertha Berlin 1-1 Werder Bremen

    A twice-deflected free kick from veteran striker Claudio Pizarro denied Hertha with the last kick of the game. The hosts took a deserved lead after 25 minutes when Davie Selke scored shortly after hitting the post. Ondrej Duda also struck the woodwork as Hertha tried to double their lead. They were left to rue their wastefullness when Pizarro stepped up in the sixth minute of added time.

  • Fußball Bundesliga VfB Stuttgart vs. RB Leipzig | Jubel Leipzig (Getty Images/Bongarts/C. Kaspar-Bartke)

    Bundesliga Matchday 22 roundup

    Stuttgart 1-3 RB Leipzig

    RB Leipzig remained on course for a return to the Champions League, eventually running out comfortable winners in Stuttgart, where Thomas Hitzlsperger took his place on the home bench for the first time as sporting director. Steven Zuber's penalty cancelled out Yussuf Poulsen's early strike but a classy Marcel Sabitzer free kick and a second Poulsen goal wrapped up all three points.

  • Joelinton celebrates opening the scoring (Getty Images/Bongarts/A. Grimm)

    Bundesliga Matchday 22 roundup

    Hoffenheim 3-0 Hannover

    Joelinton continued his impressive debut Bundesliga season with the opener in a straightforward home win for Julian Nagelsmann's side that keeps them in the European picture. Kerem Demirbay, who impressed all game, created the second for Ishak Belfodil before adding the third himself ten minutes from time.

  • Suat Serdar saw red for this tackle (Imago/M. Müller)

    Bundesliga Matchday 22 roundup

    Schalke 0-0 Freiburg

    A red card for this dangerous tackle from Suat Serdar (right) was the major talking point of a drab draw. In a game of few chances, Freiburg thought they had a golden opportunity late on but the VAR over-ruled a penalty initially awarded for handball, before Freiburg's Christian Günter saw red late on. The result means both sides edge a point close to safety.

  • Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg vs FSV Mainz 05 (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Steffen)

    Bundesliga Matchday 22 roundup

    Wolfsburg 3-0 Mainz

    A first goal of the season from Maximilian Arnold (second from right) sent the Wolves fifth, for a day at least. Arnold's fourth-minute strike set the tone of the match early and it was little surprise when Wout Weghorst put away a penalty to double the hosts' lead in the second half. Robin Knoche was in the right place to grab the scrappy third late on.

  • Fußball Bundesliga FC Bayern - FC Augsburg 3:2 - David Alaba Jubel (Reuters/A. Gebert)

    Bundesliga Matchday 22 roundup

    Augsburg 2-3 Bayern Munich

    Bayern Munich moved to within two points of Borussia Dortmund at the top of the table with a comeback win in Augsburg on Friday. Leon Goretzka scored an own goal after 13 seconds, and Bayern twice fought back through Kingsley Coman goals to go in level at the break. David Alaba provided the game's only moment of quality early in the second half, collecting Coman's pass and striking a fine winner.

  • England London PK Borussia Dortmund Lucien Favre (Getty Images/C. Ivill)

    Bundesliga Matchday 22 roundup

    Nuremberg vs Borussia Dortmund

    Nothing but a win will do for Dortmund, who need to bounce back after their 3-0 thumping at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League. Dortmund saw their Bundesliga lead cut to just two points following Bayern's win in Augsburg, and need to stop the rot after a run of four winless games. Nuremberg are rooted to the bottom of the league, and a shock win could see them move up a place.


 

