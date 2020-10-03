Bundesliga: Erling Haaland forces the issue as Borussia Dortmund bounce back

Borussia Dortmund 4-0 Freiburg, Signal-Iduna Park

(Haaland 31', 66', Can 47', Passlack 90+2)

When Marco Reus, Julian Brandt or Gio Reyna were running the show late in Saturday's game, football looked effortless for Borussia Dortmund.

That’s not always the case for Erling Haaland. The Norwegian is rapid but not elegant. His first touch isn’t yet the most reliable and he’s still yet to complete a full season at the top level. But all he needs is a sniff of a blood, and he’s Dortmund’s most lethal weapon.

His opener relieved the pressure building up in front of 11,5000 fans and once again revealed the sharpened edge of the Norwegian sledgehammer, while his near-identical second emphasized the single-minded, decisive nature inherent in all the best goalscorers.

More to follow...