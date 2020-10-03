 Bundesliga: Erling Haaland forces the issue as Borussia Dortmund bounce back | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 03.10.2020

Sports

Bundesliga: Erling Haaland forces the issue as Borussia Dortmund bounce back

After successive defeats in the Bundesliga and Super Cup, Dortmund swept to a 4-0 win over Freiburg. Gio Reyna and Jude Bellingham impressed again but Erling Haaland’s clinical goalscoring remains key to their hopes.

Erling Haaland (Leon Kuegeler/Reuters)

Borussia Dortmund 4-0 Freiburg, Signal-Iduna Park
(Haaland 31', 66', Can 47', Passlack 90+2)

When Marco Reus, Julian Brandt or Gio Reyna were running the show late in Saturday's game, football looked effortless for Borussia Dortmund.

That’s not always the case for Erling Haaland. The Norwegian is rapid but not elegant. His first touch isn’t yet the most reliable and he’s still yet to complete a full season at the top level. But all he needs is a sniff of a blood, and he’s Dortmund’s most lethal weapon.  

His opener relieved the pressure building up in front of 11,5000 fans and once again revealed the sharpened edge of the Norwegian sledgehammer, while his near-identical second emphasized the single-minded, decisive nature inherent in all the best goalscorers.

More to follow...

