Bundesliga: Coach Andre Breitenreiter leaves Hannover

Hannover 96 has parted company with coach Andre Breitenreiter after the club lost its eighth Bundesliga game in a row on Saturday.

"André and his team have really put all their effort into getting the team back on track for success in the past few weeks and months," club manager Horst Heldt said. "Unfortunately, they weren't successful."

In his last match as coach, Hannover lost 5-1 to Dortmund, putting them second from the bottom in the league. The team only won two of their 19 games this season.

The club said they would announce Breitenreiter's successor "as soon as possible".

Former Hannover coach Mirko Slomka, Markus Gisdol, Thomas Doll, Steffen Baumgart and Peter Stöger are reportedly being considered as possible replacements.

Dortmund beat Hannover 5-1 in Breitenreiter's last game as coach

Fall from grace

Breitenreiter, a former Hannover striker, joined the club in March 2017 while they were in the second division. He helped the team win promotion to the Bundesliga within two months and after a year in the job, the club extended his contract until 2021.

Breitenreiter is the third coach to leave their club this season after VfB Stuttgart fired Tayfun Korkut and Bayer Leverkusen fired Heiko Herrlich.

amp/rc (SID, dpa)

