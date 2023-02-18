  1. Skip to content
Police and emergency media service seen on the site where the abandoned truck was found.
Bulgarian authorities are collecting evidence after the dead migrants were foundImage: Georgi Paleykov/NurPhoto/IMAGO
MigrationBulgaria

Bulgaria: 18 migrants found dead in truck

31 minutes ago

The truck, which was carrying timber, had hidden close to 40 migrants from Afghanistan. Four Bulgarian suspects have been arrested.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Ng57

The police in Bulgaria found the bodies of 18 migrants in an abandoned truck near the capital Sofia on Friday.

The Bulgarian Interior Ministry said that according to initial information, the truck was carrying about 40 migrants and the survivors were taken to nearby hospitals.

The country's Health Minister Assen Medzhidiev said most of the survivors were in very bad condition.

"They have suffered from lack of oxygen, their clothes are wet, they are freezing, and obviously haven't eaten for days,'' Medzhidiev said.

Officials said that based on initial information, the migrants originated from Afghanistan.

Four Bulgarians have been detained as suspects in the case.

Police officials seen on the site where the truck with the migrants was found.
Several Bulgarians have been detained as suspects in the case. Image: Georgi Paleykov/NurPhoto/IMAGO

Migrants trafficked to Bulgaria

The truck, which was transporting timber, had hidden the migrants "under some wood" said officials.

The head of the National Investigative Service, Borislav Sarafov, explained that the migrants had illegally crossed the border via Turkey.

The head of the National Investigative Service, Borislav Sarafov, speaks to the media.
Officials confirmed that the 18 migrants died from asphyxia. Image: Valentina Petrova/AP Photo/picture alliance

They had hid in the woods for two days before being loaded onto the truck in southeastern Bulgaria.

He confirmed that the migrants died from asphyxia and added that given the number of victims, "this is the deadliest incident with migrants in Bulgaria."

Bulgaria: A gateway to Europe

The Balkan country of Bulgaria is located on a major route for migrants from the Middle East and Afghanistan who are seeking to enter Europe through Turkey.

The country of 7 million is the poorest member of the EU.

Bulgaria has erected a 259-kilometer (161-mile) barbed wire fence along its border with Turkey. However, with the help of local human traffickers, migrants continue to enter.

Data from the Interior Ministry reflects that in 2022, the border police thwarted 164,000 "irregular crossing" attempts, compared to 55,000 in 2021.

Death along the Balkan route

Mounting criticism against Bulgaria

Sofia has faced mounting accusations of human rights abuses as asylum seekers reported that they have been pushed back, locked up, stripped and beaten.

Bulgarian authorities have denied the accusations.

In December, Austria and the Netherlands blocked the country's bid to join the Schengen border-free zone, over security and rule-of-law concerns.

Bulgaria asked the EU for €2 billion ($2.1 billion) to strengthen the border fence and improve surveillance. Brussels has refused the request.

Bulgaria-Turkish border

Previous such incidents 

The gruesome discovery of the recent bodies drew comparisons to previous cases.

In 2015, at the peak of Europe's migration crisis, the bodies of 71 migrants were found piled up in the back of a poultry refrigerator truck in Austria.

A Hungarian court handed three Bulgarians and an Afghan national life prison sentences over the case. 

In 2019,  39 Vietnamese migrants were found dead in a refrigerated truck in Britain shortly after it had crossed over from mainland Europe.

In recent years, several such cases have been reported in Croatia, Ireland, Italy and the Netherlands.

ns/wd (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks via video link to the 2023 Munich Security Conference

Munich Security Conference: Zelenskyy urges speedier support

11 minutes ago
