Brussels Airlines cancels all flights ahead of Belgian general strike

The Lufthansa subsidiary has cancelled 222 flights ahead of a nationwide strike called for Wednesday. All air traffic in Belgium may be affected.
Brussels Airlines, a Lufthansa subsidiary and Belgium's largest airline, announced the cancellation of all flights for Wednesday, February 13. The decision announced on Friday comes as the country braces for a nationwide general strike called by unions.
The unions are demanding wage increases, more time off and improved pensions. The strike is expected to hit public transport, rail, shipping and air travel. With air traffic controllers set to join the walk out, it is likely that Belgian airspace will be closed for the day.
Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel has implored union representatives to return to the negotiating table to find a solution with government and employer representatives.
Brussels Airlines' decision will affect some 222 flights and 16,000 passengers. The airline said passengers will be reimbursed for cancelled flights if alternative travel options cannot be found for them. Other carriers have also begun to cancel or redirect flights.
The disruption could also cause problems for one particular group of travelers on Wednesday: NATO defense ministers who are scheduled to convene for meetings in the European capital.
js/sms (AFP,dpa, Reuters)
Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.
Pilots at Lufthansa subsidiary Brussels Airlines have announced strikes on Monday and Wednesday as they seek higher wages. Three-quarters of all flights were expected to be canceled, the carrier said. (14.05.2018)
Airline passengers in Germany are bracing for flight chaos on Tuesday with strikes planned at eight hubs. Airport security workers are demanding better pay, with a large east-west pay gap still prevalent. (14.01.2019)
Train managers on Eurostar rail services between the UK and Europe have walked off the job, leading the company to cancel some trains. The union has said the strike is about a "work/life balance" dispute. (12.08.2016)
Belgium unions protesting government reforms have grounded flights, shut sea ports, and brought trains to a standstill. Isolated incidents have been reported between union members and riot police. (15.12.2014)
Pilots for Germany's leading airline have announced a two-day strike. The news came just after a Frankfurt court refused to allow the company an injuction against the industrial action. (23.11.2016)
German airline Lufthansa has failed in a bid to block a pilots' strike via court injunction, meaning the strike will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday. Roughly 180,000 passengers are set to be affected. (28.11.2016)