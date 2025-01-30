  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
Donald TrumpMiddle East crisisDR Congo
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
CultureUnited Kingdom

British singer, actress, muse Marianne Faithfull dead at 78

January 30, 2025

The legendary British singer Marianne Faithfull has died at the age of 78. The songstress was a style icon and muse during the 1960s and 70s.

https://p.dw.com/p/4pqnz
A black-and-white photo of a blonde-haired woman, Marianne Faithfull, wearing a leopard print scarf and black jacket
Marianne Faithfull's haunting voice launched a career that spanned decadesImage: Peter Byrne/empics/picture alliance

Marianne Faithfull, who was a defining figure of sixties and seventies British pop culture, has died at the age of 78.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of the singer, songwriter and actress Marianne Faithfull," read a statement from her spokesperson. "Marianne passed away peacefully in London today, in the company of her loving family. She will be dearly missed."

More to follow…

js/jcg (AP, Reuters)