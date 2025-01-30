British singer, actress, muse Marianne Faithfull dead at 78

The legendary British singer Marianne Faithfull has died at the age of 78. The songstress was a style icon and muse during the 1960s and 70s.

Marianne Faithfull, who was a defining figure of sixties and seventies British pop culture, has died at the age of 78.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of the singer, songwriter and actress Marianne Faithfull," read a statement from her spokesperson. "Marianne passed away peacefully in London today, in the company of her loving family. She will be dearly missed."

