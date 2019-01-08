British PM Theresa May survives no-confidence vote after Brexit deal defeat — live updates

Despite her Brexit deal suffering a massive defeat, British PM Theresa May survived a no-confidence vote in Parliament. The clock is now ticking for May to rework her deal, but her changes might not be enough for MPs.
Refresh the page for live updates. All updates in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC)
19:25 Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the opposition Labour Party, outlined his stance going into the talks with May, saying that the government should rule out leaving the EU without a deal.
"Before there can be any positive discussions about the way forward, the government must remove clearly, once and for all, the prospect of the catastrophe of a no-deal Brexit and all the chaos that would come as a result from that," Corbyn said.
19:18 Immediately after narrowly surviving the no-confidence vote, Prime Minister Theresa May said that her government will seek a way forward with Brexit negotiations that gets the backing of Parliament. She invited parliamentary party leaders to meet with her individually, adding that the talks will start tonight.
"We must find solutions that are negotiable and command sufficient support in this house," May said.
19:16 The votes in the House of Commons are in, and May's government has survived the no-confidence vote 325 to 306.
19:00 Several hours of debate over the no-confidence motion against May's government has now finished and voting has started.
18:30 Commenting on the current political turmoil in the UK, the German daily taz released an image of its front page for Thursday, with the headline reading: "Brex Pistols: Anarchy in the UK."
17:50 Political analyst Nina Schick told DW that although there's a chance that the UK won't end up leaving the EU, the most likely result is that Britain will crash out of the block without any deal in place.
"The other outcome, which is potentially more disastrous — and in my opinion, actually more likely — is that there is no Brexit deal at all," Schick said.
She added that pressure is mounting on Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to call a second referendum — and a win for the "Remain" campaign the second time around is far from certain.
17:40 Alex Burghart, a Conservative MP, wryly thanked the Labour Party for calling the vote of no-confidence because it has helped unite May's divided Conservatives — who have been split over Brexit negotiation strategies.
"I'm obviously not terribly delighted that we are having a vote of confidence on the Conservative government, but I suppose I might thank the opposition for bringing my party back together today," Burghart said.
16:45 A committee of British lawmakers called for a series of parliamentary votes on Brexit options in order to find a path that is supported by the majority. The Exiting the European Union Committee outlined four main Brexit options going forward — including holding a new referendum or renegotiating the draft divorce deal with specific changes in mind.
The committee also said that Parliament should be allowed to vote on extending Article 50 and pushing back the current exit date of March 29 if the government cannot reach an agreement in the remaining 10 weeks.
16:10 Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd said that she will support May in tonight's no-confidence vote, saying that she was "disappointed" by the vote to reject the draft deal.
"It is my view that the best outcome remains leaving the EU on the most constructive terms possible, staying close for the economy and for security," Rudd wrote in a letter to her constituents posted on Twitter.
In December, Rudd said that there would be a "plausible argument" for a new referendum on leaving the EU if Parliament were to be deadlocked on the deal. May has repeatedly ruled out the possibility of a new Brexit referendum, although support for a fresh vote has been gaining ground.
15:40 Nigel Dodds with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), said that the party will vote to back May's Conservative government despite concerns within the Northern Ireland party over May's Brexit strategy. The DUP are the party giving May's government a thin majority in Parliament.
"We will support the government tonight ... so that the prime minister has more time and has the space to focus now on acting in the national interest on Brexit and it's important that the prime minister now does listen," Dodds said.
The DUP are Northern Ireland's biggest party, but the only major party to support Brexit in a country that voted to remain in the EU.
15:10 Vowing to stay put in her position despite her Brexit deal defeat, British Prime Minister Theresa May slammed the prospect of new parliamentary elections, saying it would likely lead to chaos.
A new vote "would deepen division when we need unity, it would bring chaos when we need certainty, and it would bring delay when we need to move forward," she said.
15:00 Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the opposition Labour Party, opened the no-confidence debate in Parliament by saying May's government should "do the right thing and resign."
"There can be no doubt that this is a zombie government," Corbyn said, arguing that new elections would help "break the deadlock on Brexit" and usher in new ideas for solving domestic issues. Corbyn's critics allege that he is yet to present anything even resembling a workable alternative plan for Brexit.
14:50 As the British government faces a no confidence vote, DW has broken down what you need to know on how we got here:
Brexit deal upheaval: Prime Minister May suffered a devastating blow to her Brexit strategy on Tuesday when British lawmakers overwhelmingly voted to reject her deal on leaving the European Union. The 432 to 202 vote was the biggest defeat for a government in modern British history. Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the opposition Labour Party, promptly called the no-confidence vote following Tuesday's result.
How has Europe reacted? The defeat of the draft divorce deal sent shockwaves across Europe, with leaders across the bloc preparing for the likelihood of a "no deal" Brexit. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that there was still time for talks on the deal and that "we are now waiting to see what the British prime minister proposes."
What happens if May survives? Should May survive the vote of no-confidence, she has until the beginning of next week to present a new plan to Parliament. Analysts believe that May is unlikely to secure major changes to the draft deal already agreed with the EU.
What happens if the government loses? If May's government loses the vote, Britain will face new parliamentary elections with the opposition Labour Party vying to take power. With Parliament deeply divided over the Brexit deal, there's a growing likelihood that that the UK will seek to extend the March 29 deadline for leaving the EU.
rs/msh (AP, AFP, dpa)
Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal has been rejected in an overwhelming loss by 230 votes in the UK parliament, so what happens next? (15.01.2019)
Theresa May has earned her defeat in parliament and only has herself to blame. Brexit has developed enormous destructive power. No matter how this British drama ends, the damage will remain, says DW's Barbara Wesel. (16.01.2019)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said there was still "time to negotiate" with the UK after parliament rejected Theresa May's Brexit deal. Leaders across the EU urged London to make up its mind on the way forward. (16.01.2019)