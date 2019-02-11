 British PM May calls for more time to rework Brexit deal | News | DW | 12.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

British PM May calls for more time to rework Brexit deal

Theresa May has asked Parliament to give her more time to rework a Brexit deal with the European Union. Although so far the bloc is insisting the deal already negotiated can't be changed very much.

Watch video 02:07
Now live
02:07 mins.

Brexit looms, but economists see plenty of other reasons for concern

The British prime minister on Tuesday urged the House of Commons to give her more time to rework a withdrawal agreement she negotiated with EU leaders.

The deal was overwhelmingly rejected by the British Parliament, however, for a variety of reasons — in part because of Northern Irish and euroskeptic Conservative concerns over the so-called backstop for Northern Ireland.

Read more: The Irish border — what you need to know

Bending the rules

Time is of the essence to rework the deal, though, because any revision would need to be approved by MPs before Britain's March 29 exit day.

After MPs vote to support her reworked agreement, Parliament would then need to pass a law — the Withdrawal Agreement Bill — formally ratifying the deal.

Adding to the time pressure is a legal requirement that the government put a treaty to Parliament 21 sitting days before it can be ratified. However, May on Tuesday strongly hinted that this requirement might be sidestepped when asked about this.

"While we follow normal procedure if we can, where there is insufficient time remaining ... we will make provision in the Withdrawal Agreement, with Parliament's consent, to ensure that we are able to ratify on time to guarantee our exit in an orderly way," May said.

Read more: Hard Brexit 'risks 100,000 German jobs'

  • Free Irish State Signing The Anglo-Irish Treaty (Getty Images/Topical Press Agency)

    Northern Ireland's changing border

    The Irish Free State

    Britain's response to Irish demands for independence was devolution within the UK, or home rule. Pro-British Unionists didn't want to be governed by Dublin, so two parliaments were set up, for Northern and Southern Ireland. However, nationalists still pushed for full independence and in 1922 Southern Ireland was superseded by the Irish Free State as enshrined in the Anglo-Irish Treaty (pictured).

  • Karte Provinzen Irland ENG

    Northern Ireland's changing border

    The Six Counties

    Northern Ireland had been carved in a way that allowed Protestant loyalists to stay in control, but also ensure the region was large enough to be viable. It included four majority-Protestant counties in the ancient province of Ulster, as well as the two Catholic nationalist counties. Three of Ulster's counties — Donegal, Monaghan and Cavan — were placed on the Southern Ireland side of the border.

  • Film PUCKOON 2002 (picture alliance/Everett Collection/United Artists)

    Northern Ireland's changing border

    No laughing matter?

    Involving members of the British, Irish and devolved Belfast governments, a 1924-25 boundary commission looked at the whether the border should stay where it was. It broadly remained in the same place, often cutting through communities across its 310 miles. The Spike Milligan novel "Puckoon," made into a film (above), charted the problems brought to a fictional Irish village divided by the border.

  • The border in County Monaghan in 1957 (picture alliance/AP Images/S. Smart)

    Northern Ireland's changing border

    Roadside customs checks

    The new border's checkpoints initially regulated the movement of certain goods, with movement of people being free. However, the Anglo-Irish Trade War of the 1930s saw tariffs imposed on foods and later coal and steel. The dispute ended in 1936, but Ireland still pursued protectionist policies into the 1950s. Customs stayed in place until the advent of the EU Single Market in 1993.

  • South Armagh 1976 (picture alliance/empics/PA)

    Northern Ireland's changing border

    Bloody legacy

    With an escalation in fighting in Northern Ireland in 1969, British troops were sent to the province, fueling nationalist resentment. The border was heavily guarded to stop weapons smuggling from the Republic. The South Armagh stretch was particularly notorious. The Irish Republican Army's South Armagh Brigade is thought to have killed about 165 British troops and police from 1970 to 1997.

  • Irish police in the Republic

    Northern Ireland's changing border

    South of the Border

    The border was also policed by the Republic of Ireland's security forces, who intensified their anti-terror efforts in the late 1970s. They worked with the British, but the working relationship was not an easy one. To communicate with Irish counterparts, British troops at one time had to speak to the Northern Irish police, who would contact the Irish police, who would then call the Irish army.

  • British paratrooper

    Northern Ireland's changing border

    Watchtowers and rifle sights

    Despite the end of customs in 1993, the threat of terror still loomed and the border remained militarized, with watchtowers and soldiers. After the 1998 Good Friday Agreement — which brought back devolved government to Northern Ireland and sought to address issues such as policing and paramilitarism — the IRA eventually halted its campaign of violence as border security disappeared.

  • Northern Ireland 97th Giro d'Italia (picture alliance/dpa/P. McErlane)

    Northern Ireland's changing border

    Barely noticeable

    The border today is as invisible as it has ever been, with free movement of traffic between the Republic and the North. The picture shows two policemen, one British, one Irish, watching as a foreign leg of the 2014 Giro d'Italia crosses the border in Armagh.

  • Protest against Brexit (picture alliance/empics/N. Carson/PA Wire )

    Northern Ireland's changing border

    Anything to declare?

    There are fears that Brexit would make a hard border necessary, given that Britain appears set to leave the EU Customs Union and Single Market. The border issue is one of three conditions laid out by the EU for trade talks to begin. Brussels says there must be no hard border. Campaigners, like those pictured above, have sought to remind the public of what such a frontier would look like.

    Author: Richard Connor


Clock ticking 

Leader of the opposition Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn accused the PM May of trying to "deliberately run down the clock and play chicken with people's livelihoods."

"He talked about running down the clock, no," May retorted. Referring to her rejected deal, she said: "I wanted to have this sorted before Christmas, I wanted to have a deal, I brought back a deal before Christmas."

'We need to hold our nerve'

She said that the 21-day period was usually designed to give MPs a chance to familiarize themselves with new legislation, saying this should not be necessary in the case of a deal reached late in 2018.

Excluding today, February 12, there are just 29 sitting days remaining before March 29. A spokesman for May said after the address to Parliament that the UK still intended to leave on schedule, although reports have floated repeatedly about a possible extension.

Read more:  Emotions run high as Brexit closes in

  • Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London (picture-alliance/empics/S. Rousseau/PA Wire)

    Who's who in Brexit?

    Britain's embattled skipper: Theresa May

    May became prime minister after David Cameron resigned from the post in the wake of the Brexit referendum vote in June 2016. Despite her position, she has struggled to define what kind of Brexit her government wants. Hardliners within her Conservative party want her to push for a clean break. Others want Britain to stay close to the bloc. The EU itself has rejected many of May's Brexit demands.

  • File photo of Jeremy Corbyn from November 23, 2017 (picture-alliance/empics/A. Chown)

    Who's who in Brexit?

    Britain's reluctant rebel: Jeremy Corbyn

    The leader of the British Labour Party has no formal role in the Brexit talks, but he is influential as the head of the main opposition party. Labour has tried to pressure the Conservative government, which has a thin majority in Parliament, to seek a "softer" Brexit. But Corbyn's own advocacy has been lukewarm. The long-time leftist voted for the UK to leave the European Community (EC) in 1975.

  • Boris Johnson arrives for a press conference in London during the EU referendum campaign in 2016 (picture alliance/AP Images/M. Turner)

    Who's who in Brexit?

    Britain's boisterous Brexiteer: Boris Johnson

    Boris Johnson's turbulent two years as UK foreign secretary came to an abrupt end with his resignation on July 9. The conservative had been a key face for the Leave campaign during the 2016 referendum campaign. Johnson disapproves of the "soft Brexit" sought by PM May, arguing that a complete break from the EU might be preferable. He became the second Cabinet member within 24 hours to quit...

  • David Davis speaking at a press conference in Brussels on June 19, 2017 (picture-alliance/AP Photo/V: Mayo)

    Who's who in Brexit?

    Britain's cheery ex-delegate: David Davis

    David Davis headed Britain's Department for Exiting the EU and was the country's chief negotiator in the talks before he quit on July 8, less than 24 hours before Downing Street announced Boris Johnson's departure. Davis had long opposed Britain's EU membership and was picked for the role for this reason. Davis was involved in several negotiating rounds with his EU counterpart, Michel Barnier.

  • Dominic Raab (picture-alliance/AP Images/S. Lecocq/Pool Photo)

    Who's who in Brexit?

    Britain's former Brexit secretary: Dominic Raab

    Raab replaced Davis in early July 2018. But he only lasted four months, resigning a day after Theresa May presented a draft withdrawal plan to her cabinet. Raab previously worked for a Palestinian negotiator in the Oslo peace process and as an international lawyer in Brussels advising on European Union and World Trade Organization law.

  • Jeremy Hunt (picture-alliance/Photoshot)

    Who's who in Brexit?

    Britain's turnabout diplomat: Jeremy Hunt

    Jeremy Hunt was Britain's Health Secretary until he replaced Boris Johnson as foreign secretary in early July 2018. The 51-year-old supported Britain remaining in the European Union during the 2016 referendum, but said in late 2017 that he had changed his mind in response to the "the arrogance of the EU Commission" during Brexit talks. He has vowed to help get Britain a "great Brexit deal."

  • Nigel Farage sitting in the European Parliament in Strasbourg on June 14, 2017 (Getty Images/AFP/F. Florin)

    Who's who in Brexit?

    Britain's firebrand: Nigel Farage

    Nigel Farage was the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) until July 2016. Under his stewardship, the party helped pressure former Prime Minister David Cameron into calling the EU referendum. He was also a prominent activist in the Leave campaign in the lead-up to the vote. Farage still has some influence over Brexit talks due to his popularity with pro-Leave voters.

  • British businessman and co-founder of Leave.EU Arron Banks attends the campaign's referendum party at Millbank Tower (Getty Images/J. Taylor)

    Who's who in Brexit?

    Brexit's banker: Arron Banks

    Businessman Arron Banks is a friend of Nigel Farage, and donated a significant sum to the former UKIP leader's Leave.EU campaign – making him the group's biggest financial backer. He had several meetings with Russian officials ahead of the referendum, but has denied allegations of collusion with Moscow in the Brexit vote, branding the claims a "political witch hunt."

  • Jean-Claude Juncker und Donald Tusk arrive at press conference in Brussels on February 23, 2018 (picture-alliance/dpa/G. Vanden)

    Who's who in Brexit?

    Europe's honchos: Jean-Claude Juncker and Donald Tusk

    EU Commission President Juncker (left) and EU Council President Tusk (right) share two of the bloc's highest posts. Juncker heads the EU's executive. Tusk represents the governments of the 27 EU countries — the "EU 27." Both help formulate the EU's position in Brexit negotiations. What Tusk says is particularly noteworthy: His EU 27 masters — not the EU commission — must agree to any Brexit deal.

  • Michel Barnier holds a press conference at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels on December 8, 2017 (Reuters/Y. Herman)

    Who's who in Brexit?

    Europe's steely diplomat: Michel Barnier

    The former French foreign minister and European commissioner has become a household name across the EU since his appointment as the bloc's chief Brexit negotiator in October 2016. Despite his prominence, Barnier has limited room to maneuver. He is tasked with following the EU 27's strict guidelines and must regularly report back to them during the negotiations.

  • Leo Varadkar arrives for a press conference at the Government Buildings in Dublin on December 6, 2017 (picture-alliance/empics/B. Lawless/PA Wire)

    Who's who in Brexit?

    Ireland's uneasy watchman: Leo Varadkar

    The Irish PM has been one of the most important EU 27 leaders in Brexit talks. Britain has said it will leave the EU's customs union and single market. That could force the Republic of Ireland, an EU member, to put up customs checks along the border with Northern Ireland, a British province. But Varadkar's government has repeatedly said the return of a "hard" border is unacceptable.

  • Angela Merkel speaks with Jean-Claude Juncker and Donald Tusk at the start of a working session at a G-20 meeting in Hamburg on July 7, 2017 (picture-alliance/AP Photo/J. Macdougal)

    Who's who in Brexit?

    Europe's power-brokers: the EU 27

    The leaders of the EU 27 governments have primarily set the EU's negotiating position. They have agreed to the negotiating guidelines for chief negotiator Barnier and have helped craft the common EU position for Tusk and Juncker to stick to. The individual EU 27 governments can also influence the shape of any Brexit outcome because they must unanimously agree to a final deal.

    Author: Alexander Pearson


"The talks are at a crucial stage. We now all need to hold our nerve to get the changes this house requires and deliver Brexit on time," May said. "Having secured an agreement with the EU for further talks, we now need some time to complete that process."

kw/msh (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

The Irish border — what you need to know

These days, the Northern Ireland peace process and free trade mean you'd hardly notice that there was a border separating two parts of the Emerald Isle. Brexit could make things complicated once again. (23.01.2019)  

UK: Emotions run high as Brexit closes in

When Britain voted to leave the EU in June 2016, it laid bare the extent of political polarization in the UK. If anything, those divisions have only become more entrenched. Samira Shackle reports from London. (15.01.2019)  

UK parliament rejects Brexit plan

British Prime Minister Theresa May has suffered a crushing defeat in the UK Parliament vote on her Brexit plan. With just over two months until the scheduled exit from the EU, the UK remains fiercely divided. (15.01.2019)  

The draft Brexit deal — what you need to know

The EU and UK drafted a Brexit deal that includes a financial settlement and a customs union backstop to prevent a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland. DW breaks down the agreement. (23.01.2019)  

Hard Brexit risks 100,000 German jobs: report

A study has shown that Germany stands to lose the greatest number of jobs if Britain exits the EU without a deal. Some of the country's well-known auto and tech hubs are likely to be the worst hit. (10.02.2019)  

Northern Ireland's changing border

The 499-kilometer Irish border wasn't originally intended to be an international frontier. Since the Republic of Ireland was created, the situation at the border has mirrored the changing nature of Anglo-Irish relations. (03.12.2017)  

Who's who in Brexit?

Britain is leaving the European Union, but who exactly is directing the drama? DW takes a look at the people involved in the messy divorce. (15.11.2018)  

WWW links

DW newsletter registration

DW newsletter registration  

DW Brexit

DW Brexit  

Audios and videos on the topic

Brexit looms, but economists see plenty of other reasons for concern  

Related content

Brüssel EU-Flaggen vor Kommissions-Gebäude

Brexit: EU's Barnier says customs union idea 'interesting' 11.02.2019

EU negotiator Michel Barnier has suggested that British Prime Minister Theresa May consider a permanent customs union with the bloc. The arrangement was suggested by the UK opposition Labour Party in a letter to the PM.

Die britische Premierministerin Theresa May spricht während einer Debatte über ihren Brexit-Plan B im Parlament

Brexit: UK parliament sends Theresa May back to Brussels — how it happened 29.01.2019

British lawmakers have told Theresa May to reopen negotiations on a controversial provision within her Brexit withdrawal deal. The European Union says it's not interested in fresh talks. Here's how the debate unfolded.

Belgien Brüssel Theresa May

Brexit Diaries 52: Britain's on the highway to Hell 12.02.2019

Were kicking the can down the road an Olympic sport, Theresa May would have a gold medal. Plus, Captain May aims for the iceberg, Leavers are hurt by Donald Tusk's words, and more in this edition of DW's Brexit Diaries.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 