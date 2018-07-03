 British lesbian wins spousal visa case in Hong Kong | News | DW | 04.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

British lesbian wins spousal visa case in Hong Kong

In a landmark verdict, Hong Kong's top court has granted a spousal visa to a lesbian woman. This comes despite the fact that the Chinese territory currently does not recognize gay marriage or same-sex civil unions.

Hong Kong gay rights demo (AP)

A British lesbian won the right to work and live in Hong Kong with her partner after the city-state's Court of Final Appeal ruled on Wednesday that foreign same-sex couples were entitled to equal treatment under immigration law.

The court ruled that the woman, identified only as QT, should be granted same dependent visa that spouses and children of other foreigners working in Hong Kong receive.

QT entered into a civil partnership in Britain in 2011 and moved to Hong Kong with her partner the same year. 

"The ability to bring in dependents is an important issue for persons deciding whether to move to Hong Kong," the court said in a unanimous decision, adding that employment visas are issued to people that have "the talent and skills deemed needed or desirable."

"Such a person could be straight or gay," the court ruled.

Although a lower court ruled in favor of "QT" in September, the Department of Immigration took the case to the Court of Final Appeal.

The head of the immigration department "failed to justify the discriminatory treatment," the ruling said.

Read more: Taiwan court first in Asia to approve gay marriage

Historic verdict

QT's lawyer described Wednesday's ruling as a landmark because it was the first time the city's highest court had ruled in relation to the rights of same sex couples. 

The former British colony, which returned to Chinese rule in 1997, maintains its Western-style legal system. However, pro-democracy activists have protested against Beijing's increasing political control over the city in the past few years.

"Hopefully it [Wednesday's verdict] will pave the way to change," Michael Vidler, QT's lawyer said.

International financial institutions like Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley supported QT's bid to stay with her partner on a spousal visa, saying diverse hiring practices were crucial to attracting top talent in Asia's financial hub.

Read more: Renewed hope for gay rights in India

Advancement of gay rights

In a statement released by her lawyer after the verdict, QT said she felt "joy" and "in some small part helped advance the rights of LGBTI people in Hong Kong."

Jan Wetzel, a senior legal adviser at Amnesty International, hailed the Hong Kong's court decision in an email statement: "The judgment is milestone for Hong Kong and a watershed moment for the rights of LGBTI people across Asia."

"The government must now follow up and the end the discrimination same-sex couples face in all walks of life," he added.

Read more: A journey from male to female, Pakistan to Germany

Watch video 01:16
Now live
01:16 mins.

Taiwan says "yes" to gay marriage

shs/msh  (AFP, AP, dpa)

DW recommends

Taiwan court first in Asia to approve gay marriage

Taiwan's Constitutional Court has ruled in favor of marriage equality as a matter of "human dignity." The government of President Tsai Ing-wen welcomed the decision. (24.05.2017)  

Renewed hope for gay rights in India

India's Supreme Court has ordered a re-examination of a 2013 verdict that upheld the criminalization of sexual relations between same-sex adults. The ruling was welcomed by the LGBT community. Murali Krishnan reports. (09.01.2018)  

A journey from male to female, Pakistan to Germany

After growing up as a boy in Lahore, Alia feels finally comfortable in her own skin as a woman in Cologne. But she has also experienced acceptance in her old country while dealing with discrimination in her new one. (01.07.2016)  

Hong Kong protesters rally against Beijing's dominance and growing restrictions

Thousands of people in Hong Kong have taken to the streets to protest against Beijing's increasing control over the city as the former British colony marks the 21st anniversary of its return to Chinese rule. (01.07.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Taiwan says "yes" to gay marriage  

Related content

Australien Homo-Ehe-Demonstranten in Sydney

Australia gay rights advocates take court action against public survey 05.09.2017

Calling the planned postal vote on gay marriage "demeaning," gay rights activists have gone to court in a bid to have parliament decide the issue. Most Australians want same-sex marriage legalized, according to polls.

Schwules Paar

Hate crimes against homosexuals on the rise in Germany 09.08.2017

The number of crimes against gays and lesbians in Germany has increased by almost a third in the past year. Is a lack of action by politicians, police and schools to blame?

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 