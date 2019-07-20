Britain calls Stena Impero oil tanker seizure 'hostile act' as Iran releases video of capture

A phone call between Britain and Iran's top diplomats has failed to defuse the escalating crisis in the Strait of Hormuz following the seizure of a British oil tanker and the impounding of an Iranian supertanker.

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt wrote on Twitter late Saturday that he had "expressed extreme disappointment" to his Iranian counterpart, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, during the call for not de-escalating the situation.

The seizure of Britain's Stena Impero, which took place Friday in Omani waters, raised "very serious questions" about international shipping through the strait which handles one fifth of all global crude oil exports, Hunt later told reporter following an emergency government meeting to discuss the situation.

He denied that it was "tit-for-tat" situation following Britain's role in seizing the Iranian oil tanker Grace 1 off Gibraltar two weeks ago for allegedly violating EU sanctions on Syria, adding that Iran's latest seizure was "utterly unacceptable."

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Zarif responded to Hunt's comments, saying "the seizure of the British tanker was due to maritime violations and requested by the relevant port authorities," Iranian state media reported.

Capture video released

The Swedish operator of the British-flagged Stena Impero said the tanker and its 23 crew members remained in Iran's Bandar Abbas port after Iran's Revolutionary Guard filmed its forces boarding the vessel on Friday.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards posted a video online showing a speedboat pulling alongside the tanker. Troops carrying machine guns and wearing ski masks were lowered from a helicopter to the deck, the same tactics used by British Royal Marines two weeks ago when they seized an Iranian tanker off the coast of Gibraltar.

Iran's semi-official INSA news agency quoted Bandar Abbas port spokesman Morad Afifipur as saying the Stena collided with an Iranian fishing vessel and ignored crew's distress calls.

Erik Hanell, cheif executive of Stena Bulk, the Sweden-based firm that operates the Stena Impero, said the tanker had been in international waters and transponders showed exactly" where it was.

'Avoiding war' essential: Maas

Germany and France have demanded Iran immediately release the British-flagged tanker and said they stood by London in the dispute.

Germany's Foreign Minister, Heiko Maas, told the country's Bild am Sonntag newspaper that "in a potentially uncontrollable military escalation, there would be no winners, only losers."

He appealed to Iranian leaders to listen "to the voices of reason, not to leave the field (open) to the agitators."

Signatories to deal

Britain, Germany and France are signatories to a 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers. Under the agreement, Iran agreed to restrict nuclear work in return for having sanctions lifted.

US President Donald Trump quit the deal last year and imposed unilateral sanctions.

Tensions rose further last month when Iran shot down a US drone. Trump called off retaliatory US airstrikes just minutes before they were due to be carried out.

On Friday, the US and Saudi Arabia — Iran's rival — said 500 American troops would be deployed to an airbase south of Riyadh after a 12-year US absence of American forces in the kingdom.

