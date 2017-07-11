Brexit: EU launches legal action against UK over Northern Ireland breach

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The EU has started a legal challenge against London, as the UK attempts to overhaul the Northern Ireland Protocol. The trade deal is a key part of the Brexit agreement.
The European Commission launched new legal action against Britain on Wednesday, accusing London of threatening peace in Northern Ireland by trying to overhaul the post-Brexit trade deal.
"There is no legal or political justification whatsoever for unilaterally changing an international agreement," Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic said.
More to follow...
es/jcg (AFP, AP, Reuters)