Breaking a Guinness world record: The Ghanaian singing stunt

Initially it was deemed a publicity stunt, but Ghanian voice Afua Asantewaa Aduonum means business: She has set her eyes on breaking a record currently held by an Indian singer since March 2012.

As a former Ghanaian beauty queen and event organizer, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum knows how to grab attention. But her latest stunt has now gripped anentire nation:

Aduonum seeks to break a world record for the longest individual singing marathon.

"So, it started as a joke ... when she wrote to the Guinness Book of Records about the challenge," Afua's brother, Afra Harrison Ofosu, told DW.

But this has become so much more than a joke for Afua, her family and team. Since Christmas Eve, crowds have been gathering in the village of Akwaaba near the capital Accra to witness her attempt at breaking the world record.

That record is currently held by an Indian, Sunil Waghmare, who sang for 105 hours in March 2012.

Aduonum's acceptance of the Guinness challenge has turned into a nationwide party, bringing people together over the festive season Image: Isaac Kaledzi/DW

From doubt to optimism

The team at the Guinness World Records told Afua that she can go ahead with the dare on December 4 already, but preparing for the attempt was something of a challenge, her brother says: "We didn't have much time to prepare for anything," Afra explained.

But then the date came: Afua started singing on December 24 at midnight, her initial plan was to continue singing until December 27 but she has now extended the stunt until Friday.

She has already sung passed the 105-hour mark, which is the current record. But Afua hopes to sing well beyond those 105 hours and clock up enough hours to make up for the numerous breaks and pauses during the singing session.

As per the rules of the singing marathon, Afua can take a break for twenty minutes after four hours, and a song cannot be repeated within a four-hour window.

Singing must also be continuous, and there can only be brief pauses of not more than 30 seconds between the songs. Meanwhile, each piece of music she performs must last for at least two minutes.

Support from family — and beyond

Afua's father Thomas Ofori Ofosu told DW that when his daughter informed them about this adventure, the family had their doubts:

"When she told me [initially], I did not understand her. But when she explained it further, I said OK," he said, highlighting that one of Afua's main motivations is to promote the Ghanaianmusic industry — even though she is not professional singer nor a musician.

Afua's sing-a-thon project has attracted a lot of attention, including from Ghana's vice president, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia — one of many leading personalities to visit her singing booth to encourage her to go on and break the record.

"I thought that as Ghanaians, we should give her all the support and moral encouragement as we can," Bawumia told reporters. "I came here to let her know that Ghana is behind her, and that she should go ahead and break the record."

The outpouring of love and support has shocked Afua's team and family who have told DW that these gestures are what got her sister to keep singing throughout Christmas.

"I feel very proud of my daughter," Afua's father Ofori told DW; her brother meanwhile is even more excited about the outpouring of love the family have witnessed:

"The support is awesome. Ghanaians have done marvelously well, and I can't thank them enough. We always say we should support our own, and this is a true definition of a Ghanaian supporting his or her own." Harrison Ofosu said.

Promoting Ghanaian Music

Afua has not only been singing non-stop for days, but she's been doing it entirely with Ghanaian songs, covering popular kinds of genres like gospel, highlife, and hiplife. She intends on maintaining that patriotic playlist until the end in her quest to promote Ghanaian music.

"She is trying to do this awesome thing by bringing all musicians [in Ghana] together by becoming one," Harrison Ofosu stressed.

Afua's action has been trending all over social media this festive season, and is pretty set to become the greatest Christmas present for Ghanaians old and young.

Edited by: Sertan Sanderson