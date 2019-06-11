 Brazil′s top court rejects Lula release request | News | DW | 26.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Brazil's top court rejects Lula release request

Brazil's Supreme Court has turned down a request to free jailed ex-President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva following allegations the judge who convicted him was biased. Lula's lawyers say he was denied a fair trial.

Brazil's ex-President Lula da Silva

Judges in Brazil's Supreme Court knocked back a proposal to temporarily release former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (commonly know as Lula) by three votes to two.

The leftist ex-leader was jailed in 2018 on charges of corruption and money laundering.

His defense lawyers argue the verdict should be overturned and Lula released because of accusations of inappropriate conduct against the convicting justice in the case. The implicated judge was Sergio Moro, currently the justice minister in President Jair Bolsonaro's government.

The top court is not expected to make a decision on that petition until later in the year. On Tuesday, one of the judges had suggested Lula be released in the meantime, but that request was rejected by the panel. 

Read moreLula: Brazil's bitter divide personified

Watch video 02:51

Lula quits race, but will voters support his successor?

Allegations of bias

Investigative website The Intercept earlier this month published leaked documents and text messages that it said show Moro offering improper guidance to prosecutors seeking Lula's conviction. Lula's lawyers argue Moro was not impartial, and was working to block Lula and his Workers' Party from returning to power. The justice minister denies wrongdoing and has ignored calls for his resignation.

Lula served as Brazil's president from 2003 to 2010, and left office with an approval rating of 87%  — albeit long before major corruption scandals involving his government emerged. His imprisonment meant he was barred from seeking the presidency again in October's election. Polls favored Lula at the time of his exclusion from the race, although the right-wing populist Bolsonaro subsequently made major gains and went on to claim a relatively comfortable victory. 

Read moreBrazil's presidential election: Mired in crisis, headed for autocracy?

Watch video 01:52

Former Brazil President Lula begins jail sentence

He was convicted in July 2017 after being found guilty of giving a construction company lucrative government contracts in exchange for a beachfront penthouse. He was one of dozens of high-profile figures in Brazil embroiled in the corruption scandal at state oil firm Petrobras.

The 73-year-old, who denies all charges, began serving a 12-year sentence in April 2018. Earlier this year, Brazil's second-highest court reduced his sentence to eight years and 10 months, but rejected an appeal to have the conviction annulled.

  • A Brazilian soldier walks by

    Jair Bolsonaro: Brazil's far-right president in quotes

    'Straight to the dictatorship'

    Bolsonaro has criticized the very democracy that won him the presidency. In a 1999 TV interview, he said he would shut down Congress if he ever became president. "There is no doubt: I would perform a coup on the same day. And I'm sure that at least 90 percent of the population would celebrate and applaud because [Congress] doesn't work," Bolsonaro said. "Let's go straight to the dictatorship."

  • Jair Bolsonaro and Maria do Rosario (Agencia Brasil/M. Camargo)

    Jair Bolsonaro: Brazil's far-right president in quotes

    'Rape'

    Four years ago, Bolsonaro engaged in a heated debate with Brazilian lawmaker Maria do Rosario. During the debate, he said: "I wouldn't rape you because you don't deserve it." Shortly after, he defended himself, saying he wasn't a rapist. However, he added that if he were a rapist, he wouldn't touch do Rosario because she is "ugly."

  • A woman wearing a female gender symbol attends a protest against the gang rape of a 16-year-old girl in Rio de Janeiro

    Jair Bolsonaro: Brazil's far-right president in quotes

    'Moment of weakness'

    In a speech at Rio de Janeiro's Hebraica Club in April 2017, Bolsonaro spoke about his family. "I have five children. Four are men, and then in a moment of weakness the fifth came out a girl," he said.

  • A reveler at Brazil's 21st Gay Pride Parade

    Jair Bolsonaro: Brazil's far-right president in quotes

    'Prefer my son to die'

    LGBT activists have long railed against Bolsonaro for his homophobic stance. But in a 2011 Playboy magazine interview, Bolsonaro made things personal, saying he "would be incapable of loving a homosexual son … I would prefer my son to die in an accident than show up with a mustachioed man." In May 2002, he said that if he saw "two men kissing each other on the street" he would "beat them up."

  • A dirty doll lies on the ground

    Jair Bolsonaro: Brazil's far-right president in quotes

    'No means to control their offspring'

    Bolsonaro has often belittled impoverished communities. But in 2008, he took things a step further by suggesting poor people should be prevented from bearing children. Birth control "methods have to be provided for those who, unfortunately, are ignorant and have no means to control their offspring because we [as the upper middle class] are able to control ours."


nm/msh (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa)

DW sends a daily selection of hard news and quality journalism. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Brazil: Former President Lula bows out of presidential bid

With a tribunal deadline looming, the Workers Party in Brazil has named former President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva's running mate Fernando Haddad as their presidential candidate. Lula was ruled unable to run from prison. (11.09.2018)  

Far-right Jair Bolsonaro wins Brazil's presidential election

Jair Bolsonaro has won the vote by a wide margin. Brazilians cast their ballots in one of the most polarized elections in its democratic history, driven by discontent over rampant crime and corruption scandals. (28.10.2018)  

Brazil: Protesters call for ex-President Lula's release on prison anniversary

Protesters demanded the former president's release and spoke out against the current right-wing government. Lula has insisted that his imprisonment was "unjust" and designed to keep him from returning to office. (08.04.2019)  

Lula: Brazil's bitter divide personified

Despite being in jail, former President Lula remains Brazil's most influential — and divisive — politician. DW's Rio columnist spoke to opponents and supporters and found a country split irreconcilably down the middle. (11.06.2018)  

Brazil's presidential election: Mired in crisis, headed for autocracy?

After a surreal election campaign, once-booming Brazil is voting for a new president. Amid economic crisis and corruption scandals, a new societal divide is looming on the horizon. (07.10.2018)  

Brazil prosecution of Lula could be compromised, Intercept leaks show

The Brazilian Bar Association has called for the suspension of the justice minister and several prosecutors. In messages, Sergio Moro, in his previous role as a judge, appears to conspire against former President Lula. (11.06.2019)  

Brazilian court absolves Lula of Car Wash obstruction count, six cases pending

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been found not guilty of obstruction of justice. The former president's defense team lauded the judge's "impartiality" while continuing to criticize the zeal of another Brazilian magistrate. (13.07.2018)  

Brazil's Lula accused of corruption in Petrobras scandal

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva sees new charges in the ongoing Petrobras scandal. It is not certain whether he will face trial. (15.12.2016)  

Brazil court rejects Lula's latest appeal

A Brazilian court has rejected the latest appeal of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva against a corruption conviction. But the former president, leading the polls ahead of October's election, is likely to play for more time. (27.03.2018)  

Jair Bolsonaro: Brazil's far-right president in quotes

Right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro was elected to Brazil's highest office on a wave of controversial statements ranging from homophobic to misogynist. DW looks at some of his most eyebrow-raising remarks. (08.01.2019)  

WWW links

Newsletter

Signup for DW's daily newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Lula quits race, but will voters support his successor?  

Former Brazil President Lula begins jail sentence  

Related content

Brasilien Präsident Jair Bolsonaro und Justizminister Sergio Moro

Brazil prosecution of Lula could be compromised, Intercept leaks show 11.06.2019

The Brazilian Bar Association has called for the suspension of the justice minister and several prosecutors. In messages, Sergio Moro, in his previous role as a judge, appears to conspire against former President Lula.

Generalstreik in Brasilien

Brazilians strike against Bolsonaro's pension plans 14.06.2019

A nationwide strike has paralyzed transport in the South American country's major cities as police used tear gas to clear protesters. Many Brazilians are furious about President Bolsonaro's planned retirement changes.

Brasilien Demonstration in Sao Paulo

Brazil: Thousands of Jair Bolsonaro supporters take to the streets 27.05.2019

Thousands of Brazilians took to the streets in cities around the country to show their support for far-right President Jair Bolsonaro. The president has seen his popularity plummet since taking office in January.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  