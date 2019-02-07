 Brazil: Protesters call for ex-President Lula′s release on prison anniversary | News | DW | 08.04.2019

News

Brazil: Protesters call for ex-President Lula's release on prison anniversary

Protesters demanded the former president's release and spoke out against the current right-wing government. Lula has insisted that his imprisonment was "unjust" and designed to keep him from returning to office.

Demonstrators gather to support former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Several thousand people gathered Sunday outside the prison where former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is being to protest for his release.

The protest took place in Curitiba on the anniversary of the former leader's conviction and imprisonment. Demonstrators began the rally at a bus station two kilometers (1.2 miles) before making their way to the prison, which is in the same building as the headquarters of the Federal Police.

Protesters chanted "Free Lula!" and also denounced the current right-wing government of President Jair Bolsonaro.

Organizers said some 10,000 people attended the protest. Military police however put the figure at 3,000 to 5,000. Similar rallies in other cities, including Sao Paulo and Belo Horizonte.

Read more:  Lula: Brazil's bitter divide personified

  • Brasilien Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva und Dilma Rousseff (picture-alliance/AP Photo/E. Peres)

    Fallen leaders

    Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Brazil

    Lula has been found guilty of corruption and money laundering for his involvement in the "Car Wash" scandal, an extensive corruption probe that uncovered widespread bribery among Brazil's elites. Lula, who held the presidential office between 2003 and 2010, was sentenced to 9.5 years in jail. He still has a chance to appeal the ruling.

  • Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner ehemalige Präsidnentin Argentinien (picture-alliance/dpa/L. La Valle)

    Fallen leaders

    Cristina Fernandez, Argentina

    Cristina Fernandez, who served as Argentina's first lady and then as its president from 2007 to 2015, was indicted on corruption charges in 2016. She was accused of granting public construction contracts to favored companies. She denies any wrongdoing. Fernandez is now seeking a political comeback, which some observers say is a bid to seek immunity against the charges.

  • Park Geun Hye (Getty Images/A.Young-Joon)

    Fallen leaders

    Park Geun-hye, South Korea

    Following months of public outcry over a wave of corruption allegations, South Korea's first female president Park Geun-hye was removed from office. She has been charged with extortion, bribery and abuse of power. Park was impeached in December 2016.

  • Israel Ehud Olmert (Reuters/O. Zwigenberg)

    Fallen leaders

    Ehud Olmert, Israel

    The 71-year-old Olmert, who was premier between 2006 and 2009, was convicted of corruption in 2014. He entered prison in February 2016 but was was released in early July 2017 after his sentence was shortened. He was the first former prime minister of Israel to go to prison. Benjamin Netanyahu was his successor.

  • Rumäniens Ex-Präsident Adrian Nastase (Getty Images/AFP/)

    Fallen leaders

    Adrian Nastase, Romania

    Adrian Nastase was convicted of corruption charges in 2012 and sentenced to a two-year imprisonment term. At the time when the sentence was pronounced, he was the only head of government sentenced to prison in the 23 years following the Romanian Revolution. He was Romania's prime minister from 2004-2006.

  • Liberias Ex-Präsident Charles Ghankay Taylor (Getty Images/AFP/K. van Weel)

    Fallen leaders

    Charles G. Taylor, Liberia

    Charles G. Taylor was sentenced to 50 years in prison in 2012 for his role in atrocities committed in Sierra Leone during its civil war in the 1990s. Taylor was the first former head of state convicted by an international tribunal since the Nuremberg trials in Germany after World War II. He was Liberia's president from 1997-2003.

    Author: Rey Azizi


Lula's case is 'groundless'

Fernando Haddad, a former presidential candidate who belongs to Lula's left-wing Workers Party, spoke out against Lula's sentencing.

"The case against him is groundless, in our view. So we will continue to demonstrate and fight for his rights," he said.    

In a letter read out by Workers' Party President Gleisi Hoffmann, Lula said his imprisonment was "unjust" and designed to keep him from returning to the presidency.

"They never presented a shred of evidence against me. I am a political prisoner, in exile inside my own country," Lula said.

Long prison sentence

The former president, who governed from 2003 to 2010, was convicted of corruption and money laundering for his role the massive "Lava Jato" (car wash) corruption scandal that has rocked Brazil and implicated politicians in more than 10 other Latin American countries.

Watch video 02:53

Martin Schulz's Lula mission

Prosecutors say Lula accepted a beachfront apartment from construction giant Odebrecht in exchange for a lucrative contract with state-owned oil company Petrobras.

Lula is currently serving a 12-year sentence. If additional charges against him are confirmed, he could spend a further 12 years in prison.

jcg/amp (AP, AFP)

Audios and videos on the topic

Martin Schulz's Lula mission  

