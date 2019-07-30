Brazil's top court prevents investigation into US journalist Glenn Greenwald

Brazil's Supreme Court has barred President Jair Bolsonaro's government from investigating US journalist Glenn Greenwald and the news website he co-founded, saying any effort to investigate journalists would "constitute an unambiguous act of censorship."

Press freedom groups hailed the ruling on Friday. The Committee to Protect Journalists said it "reinforces the principle of confidentiality of sources, which is paramount to the protection of a free press." The group added however that it still had concerns about deteriorating conditions for the independent press in Brazil.

The court's decision came after President Bolsonaro's far-right government threatened Greenwald with an investigation and imprisonment after his news website The Intercept published a series of articles targeting the country's justice minister Sergio Moro.

Read more: Brazil prosecution of Lula could be compromised, Intercept leaks show

The articles — based on leaked documents — ask whether Moro improperly consulted with prosecutors in an effort to jail former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and prevent him from winning the 2018 presidential election.

Opinion polls had indicated Jair Bolsonaro (L) would lose to Lula in a presidential election. Moro (R), who oversaw the investigation that jailed Lula, now serves as Bolsonaro's justice minister.

The reports allege that Moro teamed up with prosecutors in the anti-corruption probe known as "Car Wash" that led to Lula's jailing. If it is proven that Moro colluded with the "Car Wash" prosecutors, it could lead to the annulment of Lula's sentence. Both Moro and the case's prosecutors have denied any wrongdoing.

The court decision written by minister Gilmar Mendes said that "the constitutional secrecy" around journalistic sources prevented the Brazilian government from using "coercive measures" against Greenwald.

Every evening DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

bw/kl (AP, EFE)