 Brazil′s top court allows investigation of Bolsonaro | News | DW | 28.04.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Brazil's top court allows investigation of Bolsonaro

The Brazilian Supreme Court has ordered authorities to investigate accusations that President Jair Bolsonaro attempted to influence federal police. The probe could result in a trial against the far-right leader.

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro delivers a press conference in Brasilia

A Supreme Court judge in Brazil on Monday authorized a probe into claims that the country’s president, Jair Bolsonaro, had attempted to "interfere" with police investigations. 

The accusations were brought by Brazil’s former Justice Minister Sergio Moro. If found credible, the investigation could potentially result in criminal charges against the far-right leader. 

The court’s decision gives federal police 60 days to question Moro about his claims. 

Watch video 01:49

Brazil justice minister steps down amid coronavirus crisis

More to follow…

kp/rt (AFP, dpa)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Brazilian President Bolsonaro sides with anti-democracy protesters

At a recent rally, President Jair Bolsonaro joined radical protesters calling for Brazilian democracy to be abolished. Other institutions, including the country's military, are speaking out against his rhetoric. (24.04.2020)  

Related content

Brasilien | Jair Bolsonaro spricht vor dem Hauptquartier des Militärs | Brasilia

Brazilian President Bolsonaro sides with anti-democracy protesters 24.04.2020

At a recent rally, President Jair Bolsonaro joined radical protesters calling for Brazilian democracy to be abolished. Other institutions, including the country's military, are speaking out against his rhetoric.

Brasilien Brasilia | Sergio Moro, Justizminister | Rücktritt

Brazil justice minister steps down amid coronavirus crisis 25.04.2020

Sergio Moro's departure is a body blow to a president already under fire over his handling of the coronavirus crisis. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has repeatedly described COVID-19 as ‘a little flu’ but now hundreds of victims are being buried in mass graves.

Brasilien Brasilia | Sergio Moro, Justizminister | Rücktritt

Brazil's Justice Minister Sergio Moro quits, says Bolsonaro was meddling 24.04.2020

Former anti-corruption judge Sergio Moro has quit, accusing the president of meddling with law enforcement. He said the president tried to force him to sack his chief of police, adding he needed "autonomy" to operate.

Advertisement