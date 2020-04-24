Brazil's top court allows investigation of Bolsonaro

The Brazilian Supreme Court has ordered authorities to investigate accusations that President Jair Bolsonaro attempted to influence federal police. The probe could result in a trial against the far-right leader.
A Supreme Court judge in Brazil on Monday authorized a probe into claims that the country’s president, Jair Bolsonaro, had attempted to "interfere" with police investigations.
The accusations were brought by Brazil’s former Justice Minister Sergio Moro. If found credible, the investigation could potentially result in criminal charges against the far-right leader.
The court’s decision gives federal police 60 days to question Moro about his claims.
More to follow…
kp/rt (AFP, dpa)
