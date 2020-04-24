Brazil's top court allows investigation of Bolsonaro

A Supreme Court judge in Brazil on Monday authorized a probe into claims that the country’s president, Jair Bolsonaro, had attempted to "interfere" with police investigations.

The accusations were brought by Brazil’s former Justice Minister Sergio Moro. If found credible, the investigation could potentially result in criminal charges against the far-right leader.

The court’s decision gives federal police 60 days to question Moro about his claims.

More to follow…

kp/rt (AFP, dpa)

