Brazil's Justice Minister Sergio Moro quits, says Bolsonaro was meddling

Brazilian Justice Minister Sergio Moro announced his resignation on Friday in a public address, accusing President Jair Bolsonaro of "political interference" in the country's federal police.

Moro, a former judge famous in Brazil for spearheading the country's anti-corruption campaign, said Bolsonaro had insisted on firing federal police chief Mauricio Valeixo without agreeing to a replacement of a similar technical profile.

Moro said he could not do his job as justice minister without "autonomy" for the force.

The resignation of the popular minister — the second departure of its kind in less than two weeks after Health Minister Luiz Enrique Mandetta was fired by Bolsonaro on April 16 — sent Brazil's stock market into a sharp fall.

