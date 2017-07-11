Brazil's Lula makes green promises in election bid

Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva launched his presidential campaign plan on Tuesday, setting out his social policies and zero deforestation initiatives.

The 76-year-old leftist is seeking a third term after serving as president from 2003 to 2010. He is currently ranking higher in polls than the far-right incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro.

What is the focus of Lula's campaign?

Lula's 121-point program to "get Brazil back on track" prioritizes tackling hunger and improving "the living conditions of the vast majority of Brazil's population."

"We will have to rebuild this country, with construction based on a sound foundation," Lula told supporters in a televised address.

Top of Lula's agenda is also fighting inflation, which reached 11.73% year-on-year in May. He said Bolsonaro "abandoned" the fight against rising prices.

Lula also said it was "imperative to defend the Amazon" and oppose the "policy of destruction" set out by Bolsonaro.

The world's most important forests need protection Amazon Rainforest The Amazon rainforest is an important carbon sink and one of world's the most biodiverse places. But decades of extensive logging and cattle farming have eradicated about 2 million square kilometers (772.2 million square miles) of it, while less than half of what remains is under protection. A recent study showed that some parts of the Amazon now emit more carbon dioxide than they absorb.

The world's most important forests need protection Taiga This subarctic northern forest, mainly composed of conifers, stretches across Scandinavia and large parts of Russia. Conservation of the taiga varies from country to country. In Eastern Siberia, for example, strict Soviet era protections left the landscape largely intact but Russia's ensuing economic downturn has prompted increasingly destructive levels of logging.

The world's most important forests need protection Canada’s Boreal Forests North America's subarctic taiga are known as boreal forests and stretch from Alaska to Quebec — covering a third of Canada. About 94% of Canada’s boreal forests are on public land and controlled by the government but only about 8% is protected. Canada, one of the world's main exporters of paper products, logs about 4,000 square kilometers (1,500 square miles) of this forest every year.

The world's most important forests need protection Congo Basin Rainforest The Congo River nurtures one of the world's oldest and densest rainforests — home to some of Africa's most iconic animals, including gorillas, elephants, and chimpanzees. But the region is also rich in oil, gold, diamonds and other valuable minerals. Mining and hunting have fueled its rapid deforestation, which scientists say will entirely wipe it out by 2100 at current rates.

The world's most important forests need protection Borneo Tropical Forests A 140-million-year-old ecoregion that expands across Brunei, Indonesia and Malaysia and gives shelter to hundreds of endangered species such as red orangutan and Sumatran rhino, large swaths of rainforest here are being degraded for timber, palm oil, pulp, rubber and minerals. Such activities have also boosted illegal wildlife trade as cleared forests have enabled hunters to access remote areas.

The world's most important forests need protection Primorye Forest Located in Russia's far east, the coniferous forest hosts the Siberian tiger and dozens of other endangered species. With its proximity to the Pacific Ocean, the forest sees tropical conditions in summer and arctic weather in winter. The Primorye Forest's remoteness, along with preservation efforts, have left it largely intact but expanding commercial logging has become a growing threat.

The world's most important forests need protection Valdivian Temperate Rainforests This forest region covers a narrow strip of land between the western slope of the Andes and the Pacific Ocean. Trees like the slow-growth, long-lived Nothofagus and Fitzroya grow in parts of the Valdivian. Extensive logging threatens these endemic trees, which are being replaced with fast-growing pines and eucalyptus that cannot sustain the region's biodiversity. Author: Monir Ghaedi



"We will fight environmental crimes... and we will ensure protection of the rights and territories of Indigenous people against the advance of predatory activities," such as illegal gold mining and logging, he said.

The plan also proposes that state-run oil giant Petrobras should work in areas related to environmental and energy transition.

Drafted by members of seven parties supporting Lula, the 34-page plan could be subject to changes after discussions with allies on the national level, Lula said.

Lula unveiled his plan at a hotel in Sao Paulo, standing next to former Sao Paulo Governor Geraldo Alckmin, a right-leaning politician turned ally who will be his running mate

Appealing to moderates?

The campaign document that Lula revealed on Tuesday did not mention several issues that had been expected to be addressed. Those include regulation of the media, policies for land reform and a clear defense of abortion rights.

Lula's allies said the document seemed to seek to attract business leaders and moderates.

The anti-deforestation, in particular, is seen as aimed at Marina Silva, who had run for the presidency in the last three elections and has yet to endorse a candidate in this race.

"Speaking about zero net deforestation is what Marina does," Senator Randolfe Rodrigues from Silva's Rede Sustentabilidade party and Lula's ally was quoted as saying by the AP news agency.

"The rest of the language is indeed for moderates to take heed, look at what we are doing."

fb, ss/kb (AP, AFP, Reuters)