Brazil's Bolsonaro indicted over fake COVID certificate

Former far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been accused of tampering with a public health database to make it seem as if he was vaccinated. Bolsonaro has frequently downplayed the severity of COVID-19.

Brazil's Federal Police on Tuesday indicted former far-right President Jair Bolsonaro for falsifying his COVID-19 vaccination records.

The indictment, put out by the Brazillian Supreme Court, said that Bolsonaro tampered with a public health database to make it look as if he and several others in his circle were vaccinated.

Police detective Fabio Alvarez Shor signed off on the indictment, saying Bolsonaro and several others wanted to use fake COVID vaccination records to "cheat current health restrictions."

"The investigation found several false insertions between November 2021 and December 2022, and also many actions of using fraudulent documents," Shor explained.

Bolsonaro had expressed opposition to the COVID-19 vaccine, while also downplaying the health impacts of the virus and severity of the pandemic.

It was the first indictment against the former Brazilian leader as more charges could potentially be brought on other issues as well.

This article will be updated. Please refresh your browser for more.

wd/sms (Reuters, AP, AFP)