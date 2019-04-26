 Brazil′s Bolsonaro cancels New York trip as sponsors withdraw | News | DW | 04.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Brazil's Bolsonaro cancels New York trip as sponsors withdraw

The far-right president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, has pulled out of a trip to attend a gala in his honor in New York. The cancelation came after several companies withdrew their sponsorship for the event.

Jair Bolsonaro (Getty Images/AFP/M. Bernetti)

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has canceled plans to attend a gala dinner in New York where he was to be honored after the event drew widespread criticism in the US city, among other things from its mayor.

The far-right leader has come under fire both at home and abroad for making racist, homophobic and misogynist remarks and for pursuing policies that many see as highly damaging to the environment.

A number of companies, including Delta Air Lines and the Financial Times, said they would be withdrawing their support, while the American Museum of Natural History joined several other venues in refusing to host the May 14 event of the Brazilian-American Chamber of Commerce.

'Deliberate attacks'

A spokesman for Bolsonaro said in a statement that the president had decided to cancel the trip due to "resistance and deliberate attacks by the mayor of New York and the pressure of interest groups" on organizers. The mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio, has referred to Bolsonaro, who once described a female lawmaker as too ugly to rape, as "a dangerous man."

The gala event is still planned to take place at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York's famous Times Square, according to the host organization. There have been nightly protests outside the hotel by people wanting to see the gala completely canceled.

Read more: Outside Brazil's big cities, police impunity is rife

Brasilien Protest von Indigenen in Brasilia (Reuters/N. Doce)

Brazil has also seen protests by indigenous peoples against Bolsonaro's policies

'Person of the year'

Bolsonaro was to have received a "Person of the Year" award at the event for his "intention of fostering closer commercial and diplomatic ties between Brazil and the United States," according to the Brazilian-American Chamber of Commerce website.

Whereas the Brazilian-US group is seeking to honor Bolsonaro for his pro-business stance, critics of the president say that his agenda could come at a high cost to the Amazon rainforest after he placed management of the environment in the hands of an agriculture minister who is close to the agribusiness industry.

The president was elected in late October on the back of an ultraconservative program advocating looser gun laws, traditional family values and a strong military.  

Read more: Is Brazil turning into a military state?

Watch video 03:08

Brazil puts economy over the rain forest

tj/rc (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Brazil: Experts warn of Bolsonaro threat to the Amazon

Brazil's president-elect Jair Bolsonaro has threatened to close environment agencies and throw open indigenous territories to development. But he would stay in the Paris Agreement. What fate for the lungs of the Earth? (29.10.2018)  

Who is Jair Bolsonaro?

Jair Messias Bolsonaro, a far-right candidate and congressman, could be elected Brazil's next president on Sunday. He served in the military under the dictatorship and has hounded left-wing lawmakers since. (28.10.2018)  

Brazil swears in far-right President Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil has sworn in ex-army captain Jair Bolsonaro as its president, amid tight security. The far-right politician, an admirer of Brazil’s former military dictatorship, pledged to rid the country of "ideological ties." (01.01.2019)  

Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro vows to ease gun laws after taking office

President-elect Jair Bolsonaro wants to fulfill a campaign promise to make it easier to own a firearm. More than 63,000 people were murdered in Brazil in 2017, despite relatively restrictive gun laws. (30.12.2018)  

Is Brazil turning into a military state?

From January, Brazil will be soon ruled by former military leaders. There is growing support for this in Congress, but ever more people fear there will be a coup. Thomas Milz reports from Rio de Janeiro. (17.11.2018)  

Outside Brazil's big cities, police impunity is rife

President Jair Bolsonaro rode to power on a "30 bullets for every bandit" slogan in a bid to fight crime in Brazil. Those closest to the firing line are bearing the brunt of police impunity. Robbie Blakeley reports. (13.02.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Indigenous peoples protest in Brazilian capital  

Brazil puts economy over the rain forest  

Related content

Brasilien Protest von Indigenen in Brasilia

Indigenous communities in Brazil protest threats to land and services 26.04.2019

Leaders of 300 groups across Brazil are protesting changes imposed by far-right President Jair Bolsonaro. They fear a loss of rights, and land to the interests of miners and large-scale agri-business.

Jair Bolsonaro

Opinion: Brazilians were simply fed up 31.10.2018

Brazil's ailing economy and rampant crime and corruption may have contributed to some voters' decision to cast their ballots for the far-right Jair Bolsonaro, Hildegard Stausberg writes in this guest commentary.

Brasilien Sao Paulo - Demonstration für Jair Bolsonaro

Opinion: Populism wins in Brazil 08.10.2018

Jair Bolsonaro has almost done it in the first round of voting. Democracy is paving the way for an autocrat — a path that he might take to victory in three weeks. Brazil is headed toward the abyss, warns Francis Franca.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  