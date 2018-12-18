 Brazilian Supreme Court dashes ex-President Lula′s jail release hopes | News | DW | 19.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Brazilian Supreme Court dashes ex-President Lula's jail release hopes

Ex-President Lula applied for release from jail pending appeal after a surprise ruling allowing it. But the chief justice of the Supreme Court took just hours to overturn the decision.

Brazilian ex-President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Lopez)

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva had his hopes of a Christmas at home dashed on Wednesday after the Supreme Court's chief justice swiftly overturned a favorable ruling.

Supreme Court Justice Marc Aurelio Mello had issued a preliminary decision that could have freed Lula while his appeal case continues.

That ruling would have overturned a law requiring people convicted of corruption be incarcerated while the decision is under appeal. The court was originally scheduled to review the law on April 10, 2019.

Lula's lawyers immediately filed a request for his release after the initial ruling.

Read more:  Who is Brazil's ex-president Lula?

Chief Justice Jose Antonio Dias Toffoli, however, quickly overturned Aurelio's ruling, saying the full court would have to take up the case after it returns from its holiday recess. 

Jailed for 12 years

Lula, who was jailed on corruption charges earlier this year, has proclaimed innocence throughout his judicial ordeal. He was sentenced to more than 12 years in jail in mid-2017, lost his first appeal in January 2018, and is scheduled to appear in court to face six further corruption charges.

The charges related to the multi-billion-dollar "car wash" corruption scandal involving state oil company Petrobras.

Lula was one of the founders of Brazil's leftist Workers' Party (PT) and was the president of Brazil from 2003 to 2011. While serving as president, Lula took advantage of the commodities boom to finance sweeping social policy changes, lifting millions of Brazilians out of poverty.

Admired by many, Lula led early voter polls in the runup to Brazil's 2018 presidential election. His prior conviction, however, ultimately led to him being barred from running.

The vote was won by far-right politician Jair Bolsonaro, who said that he would let Lula "rot in jail."

Watch video 01:52
Now live
01:52 mins.

Former Brazil President Lula begins jail sentence

js/sms (dpa, Reuters)  

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

 

DW recommends

Who is Brazil's ex-president Lula?

He was once a president celebrated abroad and loved at home. Now he is a convicted criminal. Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's life is in shambles. (07.04.2018)  

Brazil's ex-President Lula calls corruption trial a 'farce'

The leftist politician has defended himself against charges in the massive "Car Wash" graft scheme. Lula's alleged role divides Brazil - some hail him as a working-class hero while others praise the investigating judge. (11.05.2017)  

Brazil's presidential election: Mired in crisis, headed for autocracy?

After a surreal election campaign, once-booming Brazil is voting for a new president. Amid economic crisis and corruption scandals, a new societal divide is looming on the horizon. (07.10.2018)  

Brazil: Court upholds President Lula corruption conviction

A Brazilian court has confirmed the 2017 conviction and extended the nine-and-a-half-year jail sentence for former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The ruling is set to undermine Lula's hopes for re-election in 2018. (24.01.2018)  

Lula da Silva slams Brazil's Petrobras corruption probe; says he has nothing to hide

No charges have been filed against former Brazilian President Lula da Silva, but prosecutors have alleged bribery and embezzlement to the tune of more than $2 billion in one of Brazil's biggest corruption scandals. (04.03.2016)  

Brazil: Ex-president Lula da Silva barred from upcoming election

Brazil's electoral court has voted to bar ex-president Lula da Silva from running in October's election. Lula was considered the front-runner, despite currently serving a 12-year prison sentence for fraud. (01.09.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Former Brazil President Lula begins jail sentence  

Related content

Brasilien Wahl 2018 | Bolsonaro erscheint nit zur Pressekonferenz

Who is Jair Bolsonaro? 28.10.2018

Jair Messias Bolsonaro, a far-right candidate and congressman, could be elected Brazil's next president on Sunday. He served in the military under the dictatorship and has hounded left-wing lawmakers since.

Brasilien Präsidentschaftswahlen Sicherheitsmaßnahmen

Brazil votes with far-right Jair Bolsonaro favorite to win 28.10.2018

Voters are widely expected to pick the outspoken Jair Bolsonaro, who has vowed an iron fist to tackle endemic corruption and rampant crime. The opposition worries his election victory may undermine democracy.

Militär übernimmt Kontrolle in Rio de Janeiro

Is Brazil turning into a military state? 17.11.2018

From January, Brazil will be soon ruled by former military leaders. There is growing support for this in Congress, but ever more people fear there will be a coup. Thomas Milz reports from Rio de Janeiro.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 