  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Pope Benedict XVI
Pele pictured at the GQ Men of the Years Awards in September 2017
Football legend Pele passed away at the age of 82Image: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images
SoccerBrazil

Brazilian football legend Pele dies at 82

18 minutes ago

Considered by many to be the greatest ever footballer, Pele is the only player in history to win three World Cups, the first when he was a teenager.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LTZ9

Brazilian football player Pele died on Thursday, at the age of 82.

He had been battling with cancer, as well as kidney and heart problems.

Pele was hospitalized on November 29. He had been regularly receiving hospital care since September 2021, when a tumor was removed from his colon.

His daughter, Kely Nascimento, confirmed his death in a post on Instagram.

Pele: One of football's greatest ever players

Born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pele is widely considered one of football's greatest ever players.

He is the only player in history to have won three World Cups (1958, 1962 and 1970). In the first of those triumphs, he became the youngest ever scorer in a World Cup final, netting twice at the age of 17 years and 249 days.

He played for Brazil and club sides Santos and New York Cosmos as a striker.

Pele was the Brazilian national team's all-time top goalscorer, with 77 goals in 92 games.

Following his playing career, Pele went on to hold a number of posts, including as a UNESCO Goodwill ambassador.

rs, sdi/rt (Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Israel's Likud Party leader Benjamin Netanyahu arrives during the swearing-in ceremony for Israeli lawmakers at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.

Israel: Netanyahu sworn in as leader of far-right government

Politics4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

People disembark from airplane that reads "Ethiopian" down stairs onto a sunny tarmac

Tigray: Emotional new year reunion for families

Tigray: Emotional new year reunion for families

Conflicts5 hours ago01:51 min
More from Africa

Asia

Chinesischer Pilot im Kampfflugzeug im Taiwan-Konflikt

China and the US: On collision course for war over Taiwan

China and the US: On collision course for war over Taiwan

Politics2 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

The Garzweiler II coal pit in North Rhine Westphalia, Germany

Lützerath: How Germany's energy crisis reignited coal

Lützerath: How Germany's energy crisis reignited coal

Business10 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Vladimir Putin at a Eurasian Economic Union summit in Bishkek in December 2022

Ukraine war — what to expect in 2023

Ukraine war — what to expect in 2023

Conflicts11 hours ago15:36 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Hydrogen tanks with wind power generators in the background

Hydrogen is changing power dynamics in energy sector

Hydrogen is changing power dynamics in energy sector

BusinessDecember 28, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

A man shreds a paper with his memories while putting them into a garbage bin during the National Good Riddance day ceremonial shredding of bad memories of 2022 at Times Square in New York City.

Good Riddance Day: New Yorkers trash the worst of 2022

Good Riddance Day: New Yorkers trash the worst of 2022

Offbeat12 hours ago01:32 min
More from North America

Latin America

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva celebrates his election victory in October 2022

Brazil's Lula da Silva: the communist who wasn't

Brazil's Lula da Silva: the communist who wasn't

Politics3 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage