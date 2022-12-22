  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Benin Bronzes
War in Ukraine
Iran protests
Pele holding three trophies in 2014
Pele led Brazil to victory at three World CupsImage: Hans-Jürgen Schmidt/HJS-Sportfotos/picture alliance
SoccerBrazil

Brazil: Football legend Pele to spend Christmas in hospital

40 minutes ago

The 82-year-old World Cup veteran has been receiving treatment for cancer since having a tumor removed in late 2021. New health complications mean he will spend the holiday in the hospital.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LIxy

Brazilian soccer legend Pele will spend Christmas in the hospital after his health worsened during a visit to regulate his cancer medication.

Doctors at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo said on Wednesday that Pele requires "elevated care" related to kidney and cardiac dysfunction.

"Our Christmas at home has been suspended," his daughter Kely Nascimento said on Instagram on Wednesday.

"We decided with the doctors that, for various reasons, it would be better for us to stay here with all the care that this new family at Einstein gives us.

"We will even make some caipirinhas (not kidding!!)," she added. "We love you and we will give an update next week."

The 82-year-old soccer player — widely considered to be one of the world's greatest — has been in the hospital since late November. Pele has been undergoing chemotherapy since having a tumor in his colon removed in September 2021.

Brazilian national team honors a great

Pele led Brazil to victory in the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups. He remains the national team's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals.

At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the Brazilian team held a banner on the pitch honoring Pele while fans also unfurled a giant banner that read: "Pele, get well soon."

Following Argentina's victory against France on Sunday, Pele hailed performances from Argentinian squad leader Lionel Messi and France's rising star Kylian Mbappe, as well as semi-finalists Morocco.

"Today, football continues to tell its story, as always, in an enthralling way," he said in an Instagram post. "What a gift it was to watch this spectacle of the future of our sport."

zc/wd (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Zelenskyy address members of Congress

Zelenskyy to US Congress: Ukraine will 'never surrender'

Politics9 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Protesters in Kinshasa being forcibly dispersed by the police

DR Congo's election campaign signals trouble ahead

DR Congo's election campaign signals trouble ahead

Politics20 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Afghanistan Frauenbildung

Taliban ban Afghan women from attending university

Taliban ban Afghan women from attending university

PoliticsDecember 21, 202202:14 min
More from Asia

Germany

Alexandra Popp

Women's Euros euphoria: Blip or bump?

Women's Euros euphoria: Blip or bump?

Soccer20 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

St. Nicholas waves from a train in Kyiv

St. Nicholas brings Christmas magic to eastern Ukraine

St. Nicholas brings Christmas magic to eastern Ukraine

ConflictsDecember 20, 202202:11 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Three hangmen's nooses dangle in front of an Iranian flag at a demonstration in Cologne

Majority of Iranians oppose the death penalty

Majority of Iranians oppose the death penalty

Politics14 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Immigrants wait to enter a shelter at the Sacred Heart Church in El Paso, Texas

El Paso overflowing with migrants

El Paso overflowing with migrants

Migration13 hours ago02:53 min
More from North America

Latin America

Aerial view of a migrant caravan en route to the US

Migrants in Mexico’s Oaxaca state

Migrants in Mexico’s Oaxaca state

Migration14 hours ago03:00 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage