  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
China
FIFA World Cup
War in Ukraine
Pele holding three World Cup trophies
Pele helped Brazil win the World Cup in 1958, 1962 and 1970Image: Hans-Jürgen Schmidt/HJS-Sportfotos/picture alliance
SportsBrazil

Brazil's Pele in hospital, says he's 'strong'

1 hour ago

The 82-year-old football legend, who is battling colon cancer, has been admitted to hospital this week for a respiratory infection.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KReP

Brazilian soccer great Pele remains in stable condition and is responding well to treatment for a respiratory infection, the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo said on Saturday.  

The 82-year-old has been at the hospital since Tuesday.

He is receiving antibiotics to treat an infection while undergoing chemotherapy against cancer, medical staff said Friday.

"He is still undergoing treatment and remains in stable condition," they said.

Pele said on Saturday that he feels "strong, with a lot of hope."

"I'm strong, with a lot of hope, and I follow my treatment as usual. I want to thank the entire medical and nursing team for all the care I have received,'' Pele said in a statement on Instagram.

"I have a lot of faith in God, and every message of love I receive from you all over the world keeps me full of energy. And watch Brazil in the World Cup, too."

Pele at his last game before retiring from playing football
Pele is the Brazilian team's all-time top goal scorer, with 77 goals in 92 gamesImage: IMAGO

What do we know about Pele's health?

Pele, whose real name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, has been battling health problems in recent months.

Since having a tumor removed from his colon in September 2021, he has been regularly receiving hospital care.

Newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported Saturday that Pele's chemotherapy was not working and that doctors had decided to put him on palliative care.

But his family members and hospital staff have so far not confirmed the information.

ESPN Brasil reported Wednesday that Pele was taken to the hospital because of a "general swelling."

Sports Life - How goal celebrations became a thing

An all-time soccer great

Pele, who played for Brazil and club sides Santos and New York Cosmos as a striker, is considered one of the greatest football players of all time.

He helped Brazil win the World Cup thrice — in 1958, 1962 and 1970.

He is the Brazilian team's all-time top goal scorer, with 77 goals in 92 games.

Fans from around the world have sent him messages of support.

Buildings in Qatar, which is hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup, have also displayed messages of support wishing him a speedy recovery.

sri/sms (AP, Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Yamashinskoye oil field near the village of Boriskino, Almetyevsky district, located in southeastern central part of Russia

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy wants lower Russian oil price cap

Conflicts5 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Man in a room with multiple sewing machines and someone is sewing on one of them

New dress code for the modern African man

New dress code for the modern African man

Lifestyle23 hours ago05:04 min
More from Africa

Asia

Men pour out ballots in Bangladesh

Bangladesh ruling party dominance prompts democracy concerns

Bangladesh ruling party dominance prompts democracy concerns

Politics7 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Deputies sit in the Bundestag, though many chairs are left empty

German government seeks to ease citizenship rules

German government seeks to ease citizenship rules

PoliticsDecember 2, 202202:13 min
More from Germany

Europe

A combination photo showing alleged graffiti in Qatar, a swastika on some stairs and soldiers with a Nazi slogan highlighted on a helmet

Is there any truth to Russia's 'Ukrainian Nazis' propaganda?

Is there any truth to Russia's 'Ukrainian Nazis' propaganda?

Conflicts13 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Actress Jasmin Tabatabai sings on stage against a black background, dressed in a purple shirt

Berlin theater dedicates special evening to Iran protests

Berlin theater dedicates special evening to Iran protests

CultureDecember 1, 202202:33 min
More from Middle East

North America

Red lava glows hot against the black volcanic rock as Mauna Loa spews in November

Mauna Loa lava shows no signs of letting up

Mauna Loa lava shows no signs of letting up

Nature and Environment15 hours ago02:16 min
More from North America

Latin America

A woman activist sits on the shovel bucket of a piece of heavy machinery to stop it from being used in a construction zone

Defending the environment can be a death sentence

Defending the environment can be a death sentence

Nature and EnvironmentDecember 1, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage