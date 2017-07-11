Brazil: UN claims corruption probe violated ex-president Lula's rights

The UN Human Rights Committee (OHCHR) said on Thursday that the corruption case against former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in 2016 violated his legal rights.

The probe led to Lula's imprisonment and barred him from running for the presidency in 2018, with the election subsequently won by populist right wing candidate Jair Bolsonaro.

"Procedural violations rendered Lula's prohibition to run for president arbitrary and therefore in violation of his political rights, including his right to run for office," the committee's independent experts said in a statement seen by Reuters.

The committee looked into the case following a complaint by Lula. The former president held the position between 2003 and 2010. Brazil's Supreme Court overturned his imprisonment last year, allowing him to run in October's presidential election for which he is currently polling narrowly as frontrunner.

Lula presided over a period of strong economic growth in Brazil and has a strong support base

Violation of impartiality

The case launched against Lula, called "Operation Car Wash", ended up being the biggest corruption investigation in the country's history.

But the OHCHR concluded that Lula's rights to privacy and impartiality were violated.

They said that former judge Sergio Moro released wiretaps to the media which violated the ex-president's presumption of innocence.

The statement said that while states had the duty to investigate corruption and keep the public informed, they were still obliged to follow due legal procedure.

The committee called on Brazil "to ensure that any further criminal proceedings against Lula comply with due process guarantees and to prevent similar violations in the future."

Operation Car Wash

The "Car Wash" corruption probe was launched in 2016 and found cases of corruption within the state-run petroleum company Petrobras.

Moro sentenced Lula to nine years in prison in July 2017. The next year the Regional Federal Tribunal extended his sentence to 12 years.

In April he began his sentence and Brazil's electoral commission barred him from standing in the 2018 election.

In 2021, the Supreme Court overturned Lula's conviction on the basis of his lack of impartiality by Moro.

Watch video 01:52 Former Brazil President Lula begins jail sentence

ab/msh (Reuters, LUSA)