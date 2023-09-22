  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Nagorno-Karabakh
Russia's war in Ukraine
Migration
Human RightsBrazil

Brazil: Top court rules in favor of Indigenous land rights

September 22, 2023

Brazil's Supreme Court has struck down an attempt to restrict Indigenous people's access to land. The ruling has been celebrated as a major win for Indigenous rights, setting precedent nationwide.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Wfvm
Indigenous person in traditional outfit celebrates landmark court ruling
The court ruling could be a game changer for Brazil's 1.7 million Indigenous peopleImage: Gustavo Moreno/AP/picture alliance

Brazil's Supreme Court rejected a legal doctrine limiting Indigenous people's access to land in a much-anticipated ruling on Thursday.

In the case, the state of Santa Catarina argued that Indigenous groups only had rights to land they had claimed at the time when Brazil's constitution was publicly announced in 1988.

Nine out of 11 Justices at the country's highest court deemed this "time limit" argument unconstitutional, saying the constitution protected Indigenous people's right to ancestral lands.

What was the case about?

The Supreme Court's ruling concerned a dispute between the state of Santa Catarina and Indigenous groups in the area, including the Xokleng people.

State authorities sought to repossess land that the country's Indigenous foundation said was traditionally occupied by indigenous people. A lower court initially ruled in favor of the state, saying the Indigenous groups had not lived on the land in 1988.

With the support of Brazil's Indigenous foundation, the groups took their appeal to the Supreme Court, which ruled in their favor.

"Areas occupied by Indigenous people and areas that are linked to the ancestry and tradition of Indigenous peoples have constitutional protection, even if they are not demarcated," Justice Luiz Fux, who voted with the majority, said.

Indigenous ecosystem at risk in Brazil

Indigenous groups celebrate historic win 

Indigenous rights groups have criticized the "time limit" argument as unfair, especially as it ignores forced displacements of Indigenous populations during Brazil's military dictatorship between 1964 and 1985.  

Members of Indigenous groups — many of them wearing traditional outfits — gathered in the capital, Brasilia, to follow the trial and celebrate the Supreme Court's decision on Thursday.

"I am relieved that we are getting our land back. We have been through a lot, I can't describe what I feel," said Jaciara Pripra of the Xokleng people.

What does it mean for Indigenous land rights?

The ruling is expected to have significant impact on Indigenous land rights as it sets a legal precedent for hundreds of land claims in Brazil.

It will also give Brazil's President Lula da Silva grounds to veto a proposal in Congress which would have enshrined the "time limit" argument into law. The proposal is backed by farmers and former President Jair Bolsonaro's party, which has a majority in both houses of Congress.

Brazil is home to around 1.7 million indigenous people and around 14% of its territory are Indigenous lands.

fg/rs (dpa, AFP, Reuters) 

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Soldiers ride a Ukrainian tank near Bakhmut, an eastern city in Ukraine where fierce battles against Russian forces have been ongoing since the full-scale war began in February 2022

Why is Poland no longer sending arms to Ukraine?

PoliticsSeptember 22, 2023
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A man reacts as he sits on the rubble of a destroyed building in Libya's eastern city of Derna

Libya flood victims: Difficult search for missing migrants

Libya flood victims: Difficult search for missing migrants

CatastropheSeptember 21, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Indian parliament building

Can India benefit from simultaneous elections?

Can India benefit from simultaneous elections?

PoliticsSeptember 21, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Protesters against COVID restrictions on the steps to the Reichstag in Berlin waving Reichsbürger flags on 29 08 2020 in Berlin

Germany: Right-wing hostility toward democracy growing

Germany: Right-wing hostility toward democracy growing

SocietySeptember 21, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

A man behind a solar array

Croatia's solar energy gets a citizen-led boost

Croatia's solar energy gets a citizen-led boost

Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 21, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Three border guards in helmets and beige and khaki fatigues, with the Iranian flag insignia on the sleeve, hold rifles beside a wire mesh fence across barren terrain.

Iran and the Taliban: Counterterrorism cooperation?

Iran and the Taliban: Counterterrorism cooperation?

PoliticsSeptember 20, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Three men, two wearing medical masks, stand on a runway, smiling, as they are greeted by reporters

US-Iran prisoner swap: Not the first deal between rivals

US-Iran prisoner swap: Not the first deal between rivals

PoliticsSeptember 20, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

An official of the Brazilian Institute of the Environment (IBAMA) is seen on the right with his back towards the camera, his green T-shirt displaying the yellow IBAMA lettering. In the background several indigenous people and huts with thatched roofs are visible.

Protecting Brazil's Amazon rainforest, one tree at a time

Protecting Brazil's Amazon rainforest, one tree at a time

Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 20, 202302:19 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage