  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Niger
Ukraine
Extreme weather
Human RightsGermany

From Brazil to Germany: Marking Indigenous Peoples' Day

Stefan Dege
6 minutes ago

They are the biggest victims of climate change; they suffer from land grabbing and disenfranchisement. The UN marks a day to raise awareness for Indigenous peoples.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UvIK
Josiel Kaiowa, representative of Brazilian indigenous people at a UN meeting in Geneva wearing featherson head
Josiel Kaiowa, representative of the Guarani-Kaiowa Indigenous people, at a UN meeting in Geneva Image: Eliane Fernandes/ GfbV

International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples is marked on August 9 every year; the date was chosen in recognition of the first meeting of the UN Working Group on Indigenous Populations, held in Geneva in 1982.

For Indigenous communities and human rights groups around the world, it is an opportunity to celebrate their traditions and knowledge, but also to denounce the illegal exploitation of natural resources as well as the political and economic marginalization of Indigenous peoples.

German organizations are also marking the day: "There are problematic cases on every continent," Eliane Fernandes of the German NGO Society for Threatened Peoples tells DW, "in North America, in South America, in Central America, in Australia, Asia, even here in northern Europe or in Russia."

Eliane Fernandes
Anthropologist Eliane Fernandes is an advisor at the Society for Threatened PeoplesImage: Eliane Fernandes/ GfbV

Indigenous peoples are the descendants of populations that inhabited areas that were conquered, colonized or became an established state.

According to the UN, there are about 476 million members of Indigenous communities living in 90 countries worldwide. While they make up less than 5% of the world's population, they account for 15% of the poorest.

"Indigenous peoples are inheritors and practitioners of unique cultures and ways of relating to people and the environment," according to the Society for Threatened Peoples.

Protecting Indigenous peoples' rights

Nearly half of all working Indigenous peoples have no formal education. Indigenous peoples are nearly three times more likely to live in extreme poverty than their non-Indigenous peers.

Indigenous peoples speak the vast majority of the world's approximately 7,000 languages and represent 5,000 different cultures, according to the UN.

In 2007, the UN adopted the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP). The non-binding declaration defines the rights of Indigenous peoples, condemns discrimination and stipulates rights of participation. The declaration is intended to help countries work together with their Indigenous peoples. The primary goal is to preserve their cultural heritage — their culture, identity, language, work, health and education.

A painting of a tree with a yellow background.
Trees of the rainforest are shown in this work of art by Roldan Pinedo at Frankfurt's WeltkulturenmuseumImage: Wolfgang Günzel/Weltkulturenmuseum Frankfurt

An Indigenous activist from Brazil in Germany

The Expert Mechanism on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (EMRIP), a United Nations advisory body, brings together representatives of Indigenous peoples for regular meetings since 2007.

The EMRIP advises the UN Human Rights Council. Their most recent meeting was in Geneva in July 2023.

One of the participants was Beto Marubo, who represents the Union of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil's Javari Valley (UNIVAJA) and has been invited to participate in a human rights action in Hamburg on August 9.

Activist Beto Marubo with rainforest in the background
Beto Marubo fights for the rights of Indigenous peoples in Brazil Image: Eliane Fernandes/ GfbV

Marubo advocates for people living in remote Indigenous communities in the Amazon rainforest. Their situation was much worse under the regime of former President Jair Bolsonaro.

Illegal logging has destroyed the habitat of many Indigenous people. But even the new government under President Lula da Silva must first prove themselves. "We will not give the new government a free pass," says Marubo, "We will make demands and we will be strong."

Healing. Life at Balance exhibition, Frankfurt. A room with large inigenous paintings of trees and a black bench in the center of the room.
The 'Healing. Life at Balance' exhibition in Frankfurt runs until September 3, 2023Image: Wolfgang Günzel/Weltkulturenmuseum Frankfurt

An awareness event in Hamburg

To draw attention to the difficult situation of Indigenous peoples, the Society for Threatened Peoples has organized an event in Hamburg marking International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples.

The organization will give a stage to six Indigenous activists to tell their stories, including Marubo and fellow Indigenous activist, Josiel Kaiowa, who also comes from Brazil: "They planned to kill us," Kaiowa said, "but we decided not to die."

"Indigenous peoples are on the front line of the climate crisis," notes human rights organization Survival International, "living where the impacts of climate change are already most severe. Their livelihoods and way of life are largely dependent on their natural environment." Yet the Indigenous communities contribute the least to climate change, adds the organization: "Many of the drivers of climate change — including oil and gas exploration, mining and deforestation — have already destroyed Indigenous lands."

A painting of a running puma, in the background colorful patterns.
Another work of art from the Frankfurt exhibition: 'El Yanapuma,' a Quechua term for puma, by Harry Pinedo Inin Metsa Image: Wolfgang Günzel/Weltkulturenmuseum Frankfurt

An exhibition in Frankfurt

A current exhibition at Frankfurt's Weltkulturenmuseum (Museum of World Cultures) also explores the cultural survival strategies of Indigenous peoples.

"We wanted to make an exhibition that deals with crises and the possible ways to overcome them," say curators Mona Suhrbier and Alice Pawlik.

Many of the works by Indigenous as well as non-Indigenous artists deal with healing, which is why the exhibition is titled "Healing. Life in Balance."

The living conditions of Indigenous peoples were not made easier by the COVID pandemic. Health, work, economy, politics, social interaction — almost all areas of life were affected, the curators point out.

"In response to the crisis, there is search for balance which is connecting people worldwide," the curators explain.

This article was originally written in German.

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A supporter holds a picture of Niger General Abdourahamane Tiani, the chief of the powerful presidential guard at a rally in support of Niger's junta.

Niger junta digs in as ECOWAS ponders next step

Politics16 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Thembi Kgatlana

African women are World Cup's biggest winners

African women are World Cup's biggest winners

Soccer21 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

In this handout photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, a Chinese coast guard ship uses water canons on a Philippine Coast Guard ship near the Philippine-occupied Second Thomas Shoal

South China Sea confrontation hits China-Philippines ties

South China Sea confrontation hits China-Philippines ties

Politics18 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Euro notes and guns confiscated by police

Germany: Interior minister gets tough on organized crime

Germany: Interior minister gets tough on organized crime

Politics13 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A poster shows a child with his hand in front of his mouth and includes the slogans 'Give our children back their language!' and 'one is not equal to three'

German classes used as a weapon in Polish election campaign

German classes used as a weapon in Polish election campaign

Politics2 hours ago
More from Europe

North America

Singer Lizzo on stage holding a microphone and her hands spread out to the sides.

Lizzo denies sexual harassment and fat-shaming accusations

Lizzo denies sexual harassment and fat-shaming accusations

Music23 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Cocoa Farmer Izete Costa holds an opened cocoa fruit in her hands

Giving Brazil's rainforest a break from mass exploitation

Giving Brazil's rainforest a break from mass exploitation

Nature and Environment15 hours ago03:19 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage