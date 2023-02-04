Brazil sinks warship in Atlantic amid environmental concerns
The ghost ship had been rejected entry by multiple ports after concerns over toxic material. Environmental groups said the move was "dangerous," while Brazil insisted the sinking was carried out safely.
Brazil on Friday sank a decommissioned aircraft carrier named "Sao Paulo," the navy announced.
The sinking was authorized despite environmental groups warning that the former French ship was packed with toxic materials.
"The procedure was conducted with the necessary technical competence and safety" in order to "avoid logistical, operational, environmental and economic damage to the Brazilian state," the navy said in a statement.
The ship had turned into a ghost ship as it was aimlessly sailing through the Atlantic for the last five months.
Environmentalists call out Lula da Silva
The "Sao Paulo" was sunk in Brazilian territorial waters in the Atlantic ocean, some 350 kilometers (217 miles) off the coast.
Although defense officials said that they would sink the vessel in the "safest area," environmentalists attacked the decisions.
Activists said the aircraft carrier contained hazardous material that could leach into the water and pollute the marine food chain.
A day before the sinking, the Brazilian attorney general's office filed a new appeal before the Justice Department, saying the ship was carrying 9.6 tons of asbestos, a toxic substance, as well as 644 tons of inks and "other dangerous material."