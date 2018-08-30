 Brazil: Martin Schulz visits ex-President Lula in jail | News | DW | 31.08.2018

News

Brazil: Martin Schulz visits ex-President Lula in jail

It was billed as a sign of social democratic solidarity in times of rising right-wing populism: The former leader of Germany's SPD has paid a surprise, and controversial, visit to Brazil's jailed ex-President Lula.

Martin Schulz's Lula mission

European politicians are usually in the habit of giving the presidential palace in Brazil a wide bearth these days. Current incumbent Michel Temer has faced accusations of leading a "criminal organization"; his predecessor Dilma Rousseff was impeached in 2016; and the most popular politician in the country is serving a 12-year jail sentence for corruption.

On Thursday, Martin Schulz, the former head of Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel's main challenger in the 2017 elections, visited former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in prison.

"No power in the world can prevent me from telling a man who I have known for many years and who I trust: I believe you," Schulz told DW outside the prison in Curitiba in the southern state of Parana. "I encountered a very brave and fierce man today."

The current leader of the SPD, Andrea Nahles, asked Schulz to make the trip ahead of Brazil's presidential election on October 7. Schulz described the vote as being of "global imprtance."

Former Brazil President Lula begins jail sentence

Campaigning from his cell

Lula has been in jail since April, following a ruling by Judge Sergio Moro that found him guilty of money laundering and accepting bribes from a construction company. The former president and his supporters have rejected the verdict. 

Despite the charges, he remains the most popular politician in the country. Lula's Workers' Party (PT) registered him as their main candidate for the election. Latest polls suggest he is on course for 40 percent of the vote.

Race against time

The PT believes the judicial proceedings against Lula are an attempt by the political right to get leftist Lula kicked out of the presidential race.

Brazil's electoral commission is expected to throw out Lula's candidacy on the grounds that the law does not allow people with criminal records to run for president. The court has to announce its decision by September 17.

The PT is hoping external political pressure will get Lula out of prison and back in the presidency, making Schulz's visit particularly welcome. He has met with Lula several times, both as former president of the European Parliament and as leader of the SPD.

Schulz told DW he wanted to set an example with his visit, adding that it is particularly important in times of increasing right-wing populism to stick together as social democratic parties.

Read more: Opinion: Lula, Brazil's tragic hero

Divided nation

Brazil, like many democracies in Latin America, is a deeply-polarized society.

Just behind Lula in the polls, and potentially the next president of Brazil, is right-wing populist Jair Bolsonaro of the Social Liberal Party.

Bolsonaro speaks highly of the military dictatorship that ran the country between 1964 and 1985 and has made derogatory remarks about women, foreigners, people of color and homosexuals in the past. In his speeches, the "Donald Trump" of Brazil repeatedly distances himself from the so-called political elite.

Read more: Opinion: What path will Brazil take?

Facts: The echelons of corruption

Intervention unwanted

When DW asked people in the streets of Curitiba about what they think of a German politician visiting Lula's 15-square-meter cell, most people responded with annoyance.

"Schulz should bother more about the cohesion of the social democratic party in his own country," one passer-by told DW.

Another pointed out that Brazil is a sovereign country and does not need the intervention of external politicians, saying that it is all a PR stunt by the Workers' Party.

But in the Lula camp, the visit from Germany was greeted warmly. Among a circle of 15 Lula supporters, Schulz gave a short, but enthusiastically-received speech.

There then followed a lunch date with PT Secretary General Gleisi Hoffmann. "Martin, next time we will eat with Lula at the [government palace in Brasilia] Palacio do Planalto,"  she said. Schulz responded with a smile.

  • Brasilien Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva und Dilma Rousseff (picture-alliance/AP Photo/E. Peres)

    Fallen leaders

    Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Brazil

    Lula has been found guilty of corruption and money laundering for his involvement in the "Car Wash" scandal, an extensive corruption probe that uncovered widespread bribery among Brazil's elites. Lula, who held the presidential office between 2003 and 2010, was sentenced to 9.5 years in jail. He still has a chance to appeal the ruling.

  • Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner ehemalige Präsidnentin Argentinien (picture-alliance/dpa/L. La Valle)

    Fallen leaders

    Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, Argentina

    Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, who served as Argentina's first lady and then as its president from 2007 to 2015, was indicted on corruption charges in 2016. She was accused of granting public construction contracts to favored companies. She denies any wrongdoing. Fernandez is now seeking a political comeback, which some observers say is a bid to seek immunity against the charges.

  • Park Geun Hye (Getty Images/A.Young-Joon)

    Fallen leaders

    Park Geun-hye, South Korea

    Following months of public outcry over a wave of corruption allegations, South Korea's first female president Park Geun-hye was removed from office. She has been charged with extortion, bribery and abuse of power. Park was impeached in December 2016.

  • Israel Ehud Olmert (Reuters/O. Zwigenberg)

    Fallen leaders

    Ehud Olmert, Israel

    The 71-year-old Olmert, who was premier between 2006 and 2009, was convicted of corruption in 2014. He entered prison in February 2016 but was was released in early July 2017 after his sentence was shortened. He was the first former prime minister of Israel to go to prison. Benjamin Netanyahu was his successor.

  • Rumäniens Ex-Präsident Adrian Nastase (Getty Images/AFP/)

    Fallen leaders

    Adrian Nastase, Romania

    Adrian Nastase was convicted of corruption charges in 2012 and sentenced to a two-year imprisonment term. At the time when the sentence was pronounced, he was the only head of government sentenced to prison in the 23 years following the Romanian Revolution. He was Romania's prime minister from 2004-2006.

  • Liberias Ex-Präsident Charles Ghankay Taylor (Getty Images/AFP/K. van Weel)

    Fallen leaders

    Charles G. Taylor, Liberia

    Charles G. Taylor was sentenced to 50 years in prison in 2012 for his role in atrocities committed in Sierra Leone during its civil war in the 1990s. Taylor was the first former head of state convicted by an international tribunal since the Nuremberg trials in Germany after World War II. He was Liberia's president from 1997-2003.

    Author: Rey Azizi


Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

