UN: Brazil's Lula can't be barred from presidential elections

The UN Human Rights Committee on Friday ruled that Brazil's jailed former leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva could not be disqualified from upcoming presidential elections because his legal appeals are still ongoing.

In a statement, the panel "requested Brazil take all necessary measures to ensure that Lula can enjoy and exercise his political rights while in prison, as [a] candidate in the 2018 presidential elections."

The committee said Lula cannot be disqualified from running "until his appeals before the courts have been completed in fair judicial proceedings" in order to avoid inflicting "irreparable harm" on the 72-year-old.

The committee's ruling came after an urgent request was filed by Lula's lawyers on July 27.

Lula was Brazil's president from 2003-2010. He began serving a 12-year sentence for corruption in April. Despite the conviction, he remains the favorite ahead of October's presidential election where he is the candidate for his Workers Party.

UN committee member Olivier de Frouville told French news agency AFP that Lula's lawyers had asked for urgent action on three issues: that he be immediately freed from jail, that he be granted access to the media and his political party, and that he be allowed to run in the election.

The panel rejected the first request but supported Lula on the two other issues.

Court expected to rule against Lula

The UN panel's announcement came as Brazilian Attorney General Raquel Dodge presented a request to Brazil's top court for election matters, the Superior Electoral Tribunal, to invalidate Lula's candidacy. Dodge asked the court for a speedy decision, given the fast-approaching October 7 election.

The court is expected to rule that Lula cannot run in the election under a "clean slate" law that bans politicians from seeking public office if they have been convicted of a crime and it has been upheld on appeal, which is the case with Lula.

Lula has said his conviction was the result of political persecution and that it is part of a right-wing conspiracy to keep him from regaining the presidency.

Under Brazilian law, Lula is currently allowed free access to his lawyers, who include some top Workers Party members, as well as weekly family visits.

He can communicate in writing, but federal prosecutors say he is barred from making video or audio recordings.

Dilma Rousseff, who succeded Lula in office before she was herself impeached in 2016, offered her support on Twitter, saying: "Lula is innocent."

Brazil says UN ruling not binding

Brazil's government said "the conclusions of the [UN rights] committee have the character of a recommendation and do not have a legally binding effect." The government added that it said it would pass on the committee's findings to the judiciary.

The UN Human Rights Committee monitors member states' compliance with the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights as well as a supplementary text called the Optional Protocol.

Brazil has ratified both texts, meaning it is technically obligated to abide by the committee's findings.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said that Brazil "faithfully complies with the Covenant on Civil and Political Rights" and that its principles "are also Brazilian constitutional principles applied with zeal and absolute independence by the judiciary."

Fallen leaders Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Brazil Lula has been found guilty of corruption and money laundering for his involvement in the "Car Wash" scandal, an extensive corruption probe that uncovered widespread bribery among Brazil's elites. Lula, who held the presidential office between 2003 and 2010, was sentenced to 9.5 years in jail. He still has a chance to appeal the ruling.

Fallen leaders Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, Argentina Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, who served as Argentina's first lady and then as its president from 2007 to 2015, was indicted on corruption charges in 2016. She was accused of granting public construction contracts to favored companies. She denies any wrongdoing. Fernandez is now seeking a political comeback, which some observers say is a bid to seek immunity against the charges.

Fallen leaders Park Geun-hye, South Korea Following months of public outcry over a wave of corruption allegations, South Korea's first female president Park Geun-hye was removed from office. She has been charged with extortion, bribery and abuse of power. Park was impeached in December 2016.

Fallen leaders Ehud Olmert, Israel The 71-year-old Olmert, who was premier between 2006 and 2009, was convicted of corruption in 2014. He entered prison in February 2016 but was was released in early July 2017 after his sentence was shortened. He was the first former prime minister of Israel to go to prison. Benjamin Netanyahu was his successor.

Fallen leaders Adrian Nastase, Romania Adrian Nastase was convicted of corruption charges in 2012 and sentenced to a two-year imprisonment term. At the time when the sentence was pronounced, he was the only head of government sentenced to prison in the 23 years following the Romanian Revolution. He was Romania's prime minister from 2004-2006.

Fallen leaders Charles G. Taylor, Liberia Charles G. Taylor was sentenced to 50 years in prison in 2012 for his role in atrocities committed in Sierra Leone during its civil war in the 1990s. Taylor was the first former head of state convicted by an international tribunal since the Nuremberg trials in Germany after World War II. He was Liberia's president from 1997-2003. Author: Rey Azizi



law/sms (AFP, Reuters)

