Germany's Social Democrats still struggling after Andrea Nahles' first 100 days

Andrea Nahles is spending her 100th day as the head of Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) on the campaign stump in Bavaria ahead of regional elections there this October. It's hardly a glamorous gig: a meeting with a mayor in the town of Dietfurt (population 6,100) and then an appointment with regional SPD candidates at a brewery.

But it's the sort of legwork Nahles will need to stop the rot in the SPD. While never much of a force in traditionally conservative Bavaria, Social Democrats have slipped as low as 12 percent in polls and risk being overtaken by the Greens on the left and the Alternative for Germany (AfD) Party on the far right.

If it's any consolation for the chairwoman, who was elected to the top job by a meager two-thirds majority at a party conference in late April, she's at least drawing words of praise for her leadership from former internal SPD critics.

"She's keeping the shop together and showing leadership," Johannes Kahrs, a prominent SPD centrist, told a consortium of German newspapers. "I'm not a member of the Nahles' fan club, but to be honest, she's done a great job."

"Andrea Nahles has worked insanely hard," concurred Kevin Kühnert, the SPD youth leader who led a rebellion against continuing the grand coalition with Chancellor Angela Merkel — a move Nahles supported in a fiery convention speech that increased her profile at home and abroad. "She devotes an incredible amount of time to personal conversations and will call you up early in the morning and late at night."

This sort of praise must be particularly welcome to the 48-year-old political veteran. Nahles was initially greeted with skepticism from many rank-and-file SPD members who would have preferred to see a radical change of the guard.

Unwelcome are the figures from the latest public-opinion surveys.

Both the Greens and the AfD are closing the gap with the SPD

'What counts isn't the polls'

Nahles inherited a party reeling from its historical poor showing, 20.5 percent of the vote, in the 2017 national election. But there's been no turnaround. On the contrary, current national polls consistently put the SPD at only 18 percent.

28-year-old Maximilian Janetzki, the chairman of the local SPD chapter in eastern Oberhausen and the co-author of a "self-diagnosis" of the party's current problems, says that it's too early to judge the party's national chairwoman. The challenge for Nahles, he adds, is to help reinvent the SPD while ensuring that it continues to function in a coalition with Merkel's conservatives.

"I think Andrea Nahles knows that what counts isn't the polls taken between elections," Janetzki told Deutsche Welle. "But she has to make sure that the SPD also shows what it can do during this government. It's in her own interest to take back control over the discussion."

Part of Nahles' task, Janetzki adds, is to translate "the language of government into the language of the SPD" and win back traditional Social Democratic voters turned off by social-benefits cuts under Social Democratic former chancellor Gerhard Schröder from 1998 to 2005 and the party's centrist course in three grand coalitions since then.

Returning to traditional areas of strengths was one of the main recommendations of a more than 100-page self-critical analysis commissioned by the party leadership after the 2017 election debacle. But effectively selling voters on such a realignment may be easier said than done.

Nahles has succeeded in attracting concessions from Merkel's conservatives

No credit where credit is due?

The great irony in the SPD's current malaise is that the issues Germans say matter most to them are social and traditionally Social Democratic ones such as old-age poverty, educational equality and affordable rents. Janetzki hopes that Nahles can turn the discussion back toward those topics and away from the headline-grabbing issue of migrants and asylum policy.

"The SPD and Andrea Nahles have to ensure that we get out of the refugee discussion and focus on increased costs of living, poorly paid jobs and social inequalities in our country," Janetzki said.

Germany's major political parties — What you need to know Christian Democratic Union (CDU) The CDU has traditionally been the main center-right party across Germany, but it has shifted toward the center under Chancellor Angela Merkel. The party remains more fiscally and socially conservative compared to parties on the left. It supports membership of the EU and NATO, budgetary discipline at home and abroad and generally likes the status quo. It is the largest party in the Bundestag.

Germany's major political parties — What you need to know Christian Social Union (CSU) The CSU is the sister party of the CDU in Bavaria and the two act symbiotically at the national level (CDU/CSU). Despite their similarities, the CSU is generally more conservative than the CDU on social issues, with CSU leader Horst Seehofer among the critics of Merkel's lax immigration policy. The CSU premier of Bavaria, Markus Söder, more recently ordered crosses in every state building.

Germany's major political parties — What you need to know Social Democrats (SPD) The SPD is Germany's oldest political party and the main center-left rival of the CDU/CSU. It shares the CDU/CSU support for the EU and NATO, but it takes a more progressive stance on social issues and welfare policies. The party is currently in a coalition government with the CDU/CSU and is trying to win back popular support under leader Andrea Nahles after losing votes in 2017.

Germany's major political parties — What you need to know Alternative for Germany (AfD) The new kid on the block is the largest opposition party in the Bundestag. The far-right party was founded in 2013 and entered the Bundestag for the first time in 2017 under the stewardship of Alice Weidel and Alexander Gauland. It is largely united by opposition to Merkel's immigration policy, euroscepticism, and belief in the alleged dangers posed by Germany's Muslim population.

Germany's major political parties — What you need to know Free Democrats (FDP) The FDP has traditionally been the kingmaker of German politics. Although it has never received more than 15 percent of the vote, it has formed multiple coalition governments with both the CDU/CSU and SPD. The FDP, today led by Christian Lindner, supports less government spending and lower taxes, but takes a progressive stance on social issues such as gay marriage or religion.

Germany's major political parties — What you need to know The Greens The Greens, led today by Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck, emerged from the environmental movement in the 1980s. Unsuprisingly, it supports efforts to fight climate change and protect the environment. It is also progressive on social issues. But strong divisions have occasionally emerged on other topics. The party famously split in the late 1990s over whether to use military force in Kosovo.

Germany's major political parties — What you need to know The Left The Left, led by Katja Kipping and Bernd Riexinger, is the most left-wing party in the Bundestag. It supports major redistribution of wealth at home and a pacifist stance abroad, including withdrawing Germany from NATO. It emerged from the successor party to the Socialist Unity Party (SED) that ruled communist East Germany until 1989. Today, it still enjoys most of its support in eastern Germany.



The Social Democrats took a pragmatic approach to the recent conflict within the conservative camp, declining to ratchet up tension within the government over what was largely a symbolic debate and extracting a promise for a comprehensive immigration law in return.

But the SPD's pragmatism did not yield a bump in the polls. Instead, Social Democrats have been criticized for agreeing to reclassify the Maghreb states as safe countries of return for failed asylum applicants. The Greens, who reject the reclassification, have seen their popularity rise, putting Nahles on the defensive.

"Imitating the Greens won't get us anywhere," Nahles told the Münchner Merkur newspaper over the weekend in response to the criticism.

But the constellation illustrates Nahles' dilemma. Whereas voters identify the Green Party with core issues like environmentalism and multiculturalism, Social Democrats have to reestablish their credentials on their traditional strong points — and find new pools of voters interested in them.

Simone Lange says that a new start requires new leaders

Renewal without new faces

Numbers are not the Social Democrats' friends right now. Since agreeing to the current grand coalition, the SPD has lost almost 14,000 party members. The average age of a card-carrying Social Democrat is 60, and as the party's election post mortem noted, the SPD has dramatic problems appealing to younger voters.

Janetzki says the way forward is not just putting forward younger candidates or reforming the 155-year-old party's often byzantine structures, but stressing the SPD's commitment to social equity. He's cautiously optimistic that Nahles has made a good start in this direction. "That makes me hope that we'll have more success in future," Janetzki says.

But others disagree. Simone Lange — the mayor of the northern German city of Flensburg, who challenged Nahles for the party leadership back in April — says that not enough is being done.

"The SPD is squandering chances," Lange told the dpa news agency. "I can't see that anything has fundamentally changed in our structures." She added that "many people associate renewal with new faces" — a none-too-subtle jibe at Nahles.

The SPD chairwoman may be glad that her working day on Tuesday ends with a brewery visit. Given the enormity of the challenges she faces, she'd be forgiven for downing a cold one or two.