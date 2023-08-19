  1. Skip to content
Brazil arrests senior military police over January 8 riots

1 hour ago

Authorities said military police officers shared messages promoting a coup and had prior knowledge of the pro-Bolsonaro riots. They have been charged with attempted coup d'etat and other crimes.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VLLe
Military police officers standing outside a camp of Bolsonaro supporters in Brasilia on January 9
Prosecutors said senior military police officers in Brasilia failed to prevent the January 8 riotsImage: Ricardo Moraes/REUTERS

Authorities in Brazil arrested seven senior members of the capital's military police on Friday as part of an investigation into the January 8 riots in which supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the country's Congress and other government buildings.

Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes said there was "significant evidence" that the military police authorities had "advance knowledge" of the riots, which they failed to prevent.

Some officers circulated messages promoting a coup and spreading misinformation about the election, prosecutors said.

"There was (an) alignment of ideology — and purposes — between the officials and those who pleaded for an intervention of the armed forces," Brazil's attorney general said in a statement.

What are the charges?

Among those arrested include military police commander for the federal district, Klepter Rosa, as well as former commander Colonel Fabio Augusto Vieira.

They and five others were accused of a litany of crimes including attempted coup d'etat, qualified damage to public property and violation of their duties as police authorities.

The riots saw Bolsonaro supporters invade the presidential palace, Congress and Supreme Court in Brasilia, trashing furniture and priceless artworks.

They called for a military intervention to overthrow newly-inaugurated President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Moraes said the officials "maliciously failed to act, giving way to the coup-plotting purposes of the anti-democratic horde that attacked the three branches of the republic."

Bolsonaro supporters storm government buildings in Brasilia

Bolsonaro's legal battles

The arrests come as Bolsonaro himself faces several other investigations, including a probe into the sale of two luxury watches he received as gifts from Saudi Arabia while in office.

Bolsonaro was barred from running for office again until 2030 after a panel of judges concluded in June that he abused his power by casting unfounded doubts about Brazil's electronic voting system.

He has denied any wrongdoing over the January 8 riots.

zc/wd (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Marco Edson Goncalves Dias (center of frame) talking to another official. Archive image from December 2022.

Brazil: Lula's security chief quits after riot footage leaks

Brazil: Lula's security chief quits after riot footage leaks

One of Brazil's top security officials has resigned after footage emerged showing him talking to pro-Bolsonaro protesters inside the presidential palace. He said the scenes had been taken out of context though.
PoliticsApril 20, 2023
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, surrounded by reporters, walks in Planalto Palace after it was stormed by supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil's government vows tough response to riots

Brazil's government vows tough response to riots

Authorities in Brazil are saying they will protect democracy and punish thousands of supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro in response to the violent riots in the capital on Sunday. It comes after they ransacked the national Congress, Supreme Court, and presidential palace.
PoliticsJanuary 9, 202301:52 min
The ECOWAS Committee of Chiefs of Defense staff brief the press on plans to deploy its standby force to the Republic of Niger, in Accra, Ghana, on August 18, 2023

Niger: West African military force 'ready to go'

Niger: West African military force 'ready to go'

Conflicts14 minutes ago
Ugandan LGBT refugees pose with a rainbow flag in a protected section of Kakuma refugee camp in northwest Kenya

LGBTQ+ Ethiopians flee in the face of sudden crackdown

LGBTQ+ Ethiopians flee in the face of sudden crackdown

Diversity10 hours ago
A photo of Travis King on a TV screen in South Korea

Travis King: North Korea using US soldier as propaganda tool

Travis King: North Korea using US soldier as propaganda tool

Politics15 hours ago
Man sitting next to a Volksempfänger radio

Nazi Germany: Radio propaganda turns 90

Nazi Germany: Radio propaganda turns 90

History20 hours ago
Part of Inpex Corp.'s onshore natural gas processing facility in Darwin, Australia, on July 24, 2018

LNG supplies: Why Europe is spooked by Australian strike

LNG supplies: Why Europe is spooked by Australian strike

Business13 hours ago
Jerusalem, seen from above, with jets flying overhead

Will Saudi envoy to Palestinians overshadow Israel ties?

Will Saudi envoy to Palestinians overshadow Israel ties?

Politics17 hours ago
USA, Californien | SpaceX Falcon 9-Raketenstart (2018)

Fact check: Maui fires caused by directed energy weapons?

Fact check: Maui fires caused by directed energy weapons?

PoliticsAugust 17, 2023
external

Chile's clean energy project brings hydrogen gas to homes

Chile's clean energy project brings hydrogen gas to homes

BusinessAugust 17, 202303:24 min
