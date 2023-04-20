Brazil: Lula's security chief quits after riot footage leaks

One of Brazil's top security officials has resigned after footage emerged showing him talking to pro-Bolsonaro protesters inside the presidential palace. He said the scenes had been taken out of context though.

The chief of security to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has resigned, after surveillance video emerged showing him inside the presidential palace during January riots after Lula's election victory.

General Marcos Edson Goncalves Dias quit following the reports, first aired on CNN Brasil, that included footage of him opening doors and showing the way to rioters in the presidential palace in Brasilia.

Lula's government's press office announced the general's resignation on Wednesday.

The palace was one of several federal buildings stormed by supporters former President Jair Bolsonaro days after he left office.

The unrest echoed the scenes in Washington D.C. after Donald Trump's defeat to Joe Biden Image: Eraldo Peres/AP Photo/picture alliance

General had said he was showing people the exit

Dias had earlier attempted to explain the footage publicly.

He told broadcaster El Globo that the pictures had been taken out of context and that he had been trying to peacefully de-escalate the situation.

"I entered the palace after it was raided and was removing people from the third and fourth floors so that the arrests could take place on the second floor," Dias told GloboNews.

Dias had also said footage appearing to show at least two soldiers shaking hands with protesters and handing out water bottles were taken out of their wider context.

President Lula said soon afterwards that there were indications some security forces may have opened the doors for the protesters, perhaps literally Image: Eraldo Peres/AP Photo/picture alliance

Riots reminiscent of post-election chaos in US

On January 8 this year, after President Lula's narrow election victory over his predecessor Bolsonaro, Bolsonaro's supporters invaded the supreme court, the national parliament and the presidential palace.

The scenes drew comparisons with the January 6, 2021, unrest in Washington D.C. after former US President Donald Trump's election defeat to Joe Biden.

Lula, who had been sworn in a week earlier, soon said there were indications that parts of the military and police might have helped the rioters.

Bolsonaro is a former soldier known to have strong ties with Brazil's military and law enforcement. Some members of the military have since been arrested or fired.

Dias was no newcomer to Lula's circle, having been part of his security teams during his first two terms, from 2003 and 2009, as well. Following his election, Lula appointed Dias the head of Brazil's Institutional Security Bureau (GSI), which is responsible for presidential security.

Dias will be succeeded by Ricardo Cappelli on an interim basis, the government said on Wednesday.

msh/nm (AFP, dpa)